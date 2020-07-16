Ondo guber: Group kick against indirect primaries

… As Edo State Campaign Monitoring Sub-Committee meets

Coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) support group has condemmed the plan by the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party to adopt the indirect mode of primaries election for Ondo State.

Addressing journalists Thursday at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, the Deputy National Chairman of the Coalition, Hon. Adebisi Abraham, said that if APC must avoid the repeat of what befell the party in Zamfara and Rivers states, where it lost the two States to the opposition, the APC must toll the path of constitutionality and adopt the popular decision of majority which favours direct primary.

Abraham reminded the party leadership of a National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution of 2018 which states that anywhere there is disagreement and litigations, direct mode of primary should be adopted.

He stressed that since there is a parallel APC structure in Ondo State leading to litigations over who controls the state executive, it then implies that the decision of NEC for the adoption of direct primary in such cases must be applied.

In the address, he read, he said: “Presently, there are 12 aspirants vying for the governorship seat in Ondo state, 11 out of the 12 aspirants in a communique resolved to go for direct primary, while one aspirant opted for indirect primary.

“It will be undemocratic for the caretaker committee to go against the constitutionally bound position of 11 aspirants in favour of the position of one candidate.

“Doing this will send a wrong signal to the whole nation about our lack of respect for internal democracy in the APC.

“We don’t want any problem for this party which we have toiled day and night to build. As stakeholders we are concerned about the now and future of the party.

“As a coalition, we are saying we must avoid the pitfall of the past by adopting a constitutional favoured majority decision of direct primary in the ondo governorship primary election.

“In order to avoid litigations, the only way to do it right is to put every contestant on a level playing field.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the Edo State governorship Campaign Committee, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Edo State APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu met Thursday also at the party secretariat.

