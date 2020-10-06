Ondo guber: IGP orders deployment of 33,783 personnel

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of 33,783 personnel for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

That was as the IGP assured Nigerians that personnel of the police and other security agencies, “shall maintain political neutrality’ and professionalism during Saturday’s election in Ondo State.

The police chief announced the deployment at a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital. “In ensuring the credibility of the process, we have undertaken security threat assessment and all the flashpoints and actors engaged in, or planning to threaten the electoral process in Ondo State have been identified and strategies have been emplaced to frustrate their criminal, unpatriotic and undemocratic intentions.

“In order to mitigate the identified threats, we shall be deploying, aside our intelligence assets, a total of 33,783 police personnel on election security duty in Ondo State.

“This will comprise of 30,933 conventional police personnel and 2,850 Special Police Units. The Police deployment will be complemented by an additional 3,500 manpower that will be drawn from other Security Agencies”, Adamu said.

According to him, the Military will be engaged for the purpose of securing the Inter-State borders while the Nigeria Police Air wing will provide air surveillance. He added thus: “These personnel shall be deployed to adequately secure the 3,009 Polling Units (PUs) in 203 Wards spread over the 18 Local GovernmentAreasof thestate

. “They are to protect the personnel and assets of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the electorates, and residents of Ondo State in general before, during and after the elections. “The rationale for these deployments is purposeful and strategic.

Firstly, we are drawing from the experiences garnered in the recently concluded election and proactively responding to the outcome of the intelligence analysis arising from our election threat assessment of Ondo State governorship election.” Also yesterday, the National Peace Committee (NPC), urged INEC to ensure that the election in Ondo would be free, fair, credible and peaceful. A former Head of State and Chairman of the NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, stated this after a meeting of the group in Abuja.

Abubakar declared all the members of the Peace Committee were committed to supporting a free, fair, credible electoral process during the October 10, 2020 election.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders, including the candidates of the various political parties, the security agencies, the civil societies organisations, the traditional rulers and the citizens of Ondo State to support the peaceful process in the state. Abubakar urged every stakeholder to live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and statesmanship.

The committee also urged everyone to abide by the COVID- 19 regulations and keep the electoral ecosystem safe throughout the exercise. Abubakar observed that Nigerian political landscape was tough and difficult to navigate just as the process of achieving free, fair and credible elections was even more complex. “Since 2015, and in line with its mandate, the National Peace Committee (NPC), has supported and contributed immensely to peaceful elections in Nigeria.”

