Ondo guber: IGP orders restriction on vehicular movement

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As electorate vote for Governorship  candidates of their choice in Ondo on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered restriction of vehicular movement in the state, from 11:59pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday, October 10.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, conveyed the IGP’s directive in a statement, Friday.
“The order is part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial eelection,” Mba said.
According to him: “The IGP reiterates that the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous states to Ondo State and disruption of the electoral processes, etc – which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws.
“The IGP calls on residents of the Sunshine State to go out in their numbers on the day of the election and exercise their franchise.
“He assures that adequate security arrangement has been emplaced to secure the public space for the election.
“The IGP also enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order, noting that the order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country.”
The police chief, however, warned that anybody who engaged in snatching of ballot boxes, vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process will be brought to book.

