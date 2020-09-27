Ondo guber: Incumbency, performance’ll win for us –APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election has expressed confidence in winning the October 10 election, quipping that factors of incumbency and performance would play pivotal roles.

The party therefore dismissed the fear that APC might lose the election in the state just as it did in Edo State two weeks ago. Speaking on the preparedness of the Campaign Council, the Secretary of the Campaign Council and former APC National Vice Chairman North East, Comrade Salihu Mustapha said preparation was in top gear.

According to him, the Council was taking cognizance of the loss of the party in Edo State and would do everything to avoid the mitigating circumstances. Asked to say if the Council was harbouring fears over the Ondo State governorship election since APC lost in Edo, Mustapha said: “l don’t think so because they are two separate elections – elections from different states.

“Yes we wished we had won in Edo State so that we now go into the Ondo election in high spirits. “We are also putting all the strategies and the level of preparedness in place to see that we avoid all the mistakes that may probably be the cause of mitigating factor that made us not to perform well in Edo State.

“Ondo and Edo states are two different cases and they are radically different in terms of support base and other factors of our party. We have an incumbent governor there, who has performed. So, automatically we are very hopeful and we have to be able to take care of internal wrangling.” The over 140-strong Ondo State governorship Campaign Council membership is chaired by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

