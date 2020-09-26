News Top Stories

Ondo guber: INEC, security agencies under pressure to scuttle people’s will –Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday alleged that pressure was being mounted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to scuttle the will of Ondo people during the coming governorship election. Wike, who expressed the concern yesterday at a Live Television Programme in Port Harcourt, noted that like Edo voters, the people of Ondo would respond to several unfulfilled promises made to them by the All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

He said the national leadership of APC is not happy that they lost Edo to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and would do everything possible not to lose Ondo State. The governor said: “Having lost Edo State, everything will be done not to lose Ondo State because they know that will mean the end of APC.

“It is such pressure that is on INEC and the security agencies now that may lead to their compromising. “I fear that INEC and the security agencies may succumb. But I pray they resist it and continue to defend democracy. In Ondo State, the will of the people are against them and incumbency will not work.”

He explained that the Edo State election has been adjudged as credible because the process was not tampered with and the result reflected the will of the people. According to him, it is the first time everybody including the civil society groups agreed that everything went on well, stressing that security agencies, did not allow thugs to overrun the polling units during the election.

Wike noted that the PDP campaigned from ward to ward and the people resolved to stop Adams Oshiomhole from taking them for granted. He said if what was witnessed in Edo State continues, then there is hope for healthy democratic practice in Nigeria.

