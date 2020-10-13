Ondo guber: Jegede twice unlucky

Wale Elegbede writes on the two failed attempts so far made by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to govern the state

As the political dictum goes, no two elections are the same. But for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), it’s a similar outcome on two different attempts.

With the PDP basking in the euphoria of its victory in Edo State some few weeks earlier, opinion polls and pundits predicted a great chance for Jegede to finally nail his political rival and give his party another reason to smile, but that was not meant to be. After the keenly contested election, Jegede polled 195,791 votes to come in the second position to the declared winner, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 292, 830 votes.

On a local government basis, Jegede won three local governments, namely, Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore areas, while Akeredolu won the remaining 15 local governments in the state with 99,000 votes margin. Interestingly, Jegede was in a similar shoe and outcome in 2016 when this same contest against Akeredolu held. He contested on the same PDP platform and lost to the governor.

In 2016, Jegede polled 150, 380 votes to Akeredolu’s 244, 842 votes. At the time, he had the former governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, backing him up to succeed him as governor. The suave urban lawyer has always been a victim of the internal crisis within the PDP and that appears to be costing him is ambition to govern the Sunshine State. In 2016, a Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim onslaught against the PDP apparently affected the fortunes of the party until about 72 hours to the election when the court gave Jegede and PDP full clearance to compete in the election.

But in 2020, the party also had a lorry load of friction which largely arose from its primaries especially after the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, crossed over to the party from the APC to contest the primary election for the PDP ticket. Of course, he lost, but the scratches of the failed bid affected the party as he moved out to contest the election on platform Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

For Jegede, some analysts opine that he needs to redefine his political strategies and association. They even opine that if he had quickly moved to assuage and win over Ajayi and others who contested the primaries with him, the story would have been different. Also, some analysts also identified weakly support from PDP governors as another reason for the poor outing Jegede had especially when placed beside the overwhelming backing they gave to Governor Godwin Obaseki in Edo State.

Another significant issue roped around Jegede’s loss was the political differences between him and his former principal, Mimiko. It was learnt that both went separate ways just after the 2016 election. Jegede served under Mimiko’s administration as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General.

Will Jegede, who has a rich pedigree in post-election matters, contest the outcome of the poll or will he recoil to his political bedroom, restrategise, and make a third bid for the Alagbaka Government House in 2024? Only time will tell.

Like this: Like Loading...