Politics

Ondo guber: Jegede twice unlucky

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede writes Comment(0)

Wale Elegbede writes on the two failed attempts so far made by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to govern the state

 

As the political dictum goes, no two elections are the same. But for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), it’s a similar outcome on two different attempts.

 

With the PDP basking in the euphoria of its victory in Edo State some few weeks earlier, opinion polls and pundits predicted a great chance for Jegede to finally nail his political rival and give his party another reason to smile, but that was not meant to be. After the keenly contested election, Jegede polled 195,791 votes to come in the second position to the declared winner, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 292, 830 votes.

 

On a local government basis, Jegede won three local governments, namely, Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore areas, while Akeredolu won the remaining 15 local governments in the state with 99,000 votes margin. Interestingly, Jegede was in a similar shoe and outcome in 2016 when this same contest against Akeredolu held. He contested on the same PDP platform and lost to the governor.

 

In 2016, Jegede polled 150, 380 votes to Akeredolu’s 244, 842 votes. At the time, he had the former governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, backing him up to succeed him as governor. The suave urban lawyer has always been a victim of the internal crisis within the PDP and that appears to be costing him is ambition to govern the Sunshine State. In 2016, a Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim onslaught against the PDP apparently affected the fortunes of the party until about 72 hours to the election when the court gave Jegede and PDP full clearance to compete in the election.

 

But in 2020, the party also had a lorry    load of friction which largely arose from its primaries especially after the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, crossed over to the party from the APC to contest the primary election for the PDP ticket. Of course, he lost, but the scratches of the failed bid affected the party as he moved out to contest the election on platform Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

 

For Jegede, some analysts opine that he needs to redefine his political strategies and association. They even opine that  if he had quickly moved to assuage and win over Ajayi and others who contested the primaries with him, the story would have been different. Also, some analysts also identified weakly support from PDP governors as another reason for the poor outing Jegede had especially when placed beside the overwhelming backing they gave to Governor Godwin Obaseki in Edo State.

 

Another significant issue roped around Jegede’s loss was the political  differences between him and his former principal, Mimiko. It was learnt that both went separate ways just after the 2016 election. Jegede served under Mimiko’s administration as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General.

 

Will Jegede, who has a rich pedigree in post-election matters, contest the outcome of the poll or will he recoil to his political bedroom, restrategise, and make a third bid for the Alagbaka Government House in 2024? Only time will tell.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo decides: Ajayi votes

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Deputy Governor of Ondo State and gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has cast his vote at Ward 02, PU 04 in Ese-Odo LGA. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Politics

Sanunu expresses satisfaction with Gbajabiamila’s leadership style

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

A member Federal House of Representative and Chairman House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Tanko Yusuf Sununu has said that the House is satisfied with the leadership style of its Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabimila.   Hon Sanunu, who represents Yauri, Ngasky and Shanga Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, said Gbajabiamila has demonstrated good leadership qualities […]
Politics

We’re not part of new political party – CUPP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it is not part of the group fronting for registration of a new political party. Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, Professor of political economy, Pat Utomi and human rights activist, Femi Falana, said they are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: