Ondo guber: My purported letter of withdrawal fake – Ajayi, ZLP candidate

Wale Elegbede, Akure

Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has dismissed a purported letter of withdrawal which surfaced this morning on social media as fake, saying he is still in the race.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, the ZLP candidate said he has no reason to withdraw from the election because he is certain of victory at the end of the exercise.

Ajayi said the fake report, which was cloned on ZLP’s letter headed paper, was packaged by aides of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to confuse the people ahead of the election.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Deputy Governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Hon Agboola Ajayi has been drawn to a purported letter withdrawing from the today’s governorship race.

“This forged letter posted in the clone account of Mr Leke Akeredolu; as Timi Ogunleye a media aide of the outgoing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to all intent and purposes is to confuse the voters who have rejected Akeredolu and his party.

“The ZLP candidate said emphatically that the forged letter posted in the clone account of Mr Leke Akeredolu AKA Timi Ogunleye on ZLP letter head did not emanate from the Deputy Governor nor any of his media aides.

“The ZLP candidate did not have any reason and intention to withdraw from the race.”

Ajayi stated further that: “The forged document came after several attempts to cast aspersion of the Deputy Governor failed. The people of Ondo State are ready to vote for Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi as the next governor the state and no amount of falsehood will stop that.

“This forged document is one of the devious plans of the outgoing government of All Progressives Congress (APC) to catch on the popularity of the Deputy Governor to shore up its dwindling fortune.

“Let the general public and the good people of Ondo State know that the Deputy Governor is in the race to win and will not withdrawal from the race or merge with any of the governorship candidates.”

