Ondo guber: Osinbajo, Tinubu, govs to storm Akure for grand finale

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and governors on the party’s platform will on Wednesday storm Akure, the Ondo State capital, for the grand finale of the governorship campaign of the party.



The party stalwarts will be led to the campaign by the Chairman of the National Campaign Council, Governor Babaji Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

It would be recalled that the APC did not have a grand finale campaign for the Edo State governorship election that held last month.

The inability of the party to hold a grand finale campaign for its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was said to have contributed to the loss of the candidate and APC in the election.

A member of the of the Campaign Council, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Council was not sure if President Muhammadu Buhari would attend but that the Vice President would be there.

Among those expected also at the finale are: Governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Kebbi State, Senator, Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni and Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

Also to be in attendance are other members of the 145 campaign council.

It would be recalled that the Secretary of the Campaign Council, Comrade Salihu Mustapha had said that incumbency and performance would win the party the Ondo State governorship election.

