News

Ondo guber: PDP, ADC, ZLP, ADP substitute candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the substitution of candidates by four of 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo governorship election. A statement by National Commissioner, Mr. Festus Okoye, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Action Democratic Party (ADP), withdrew and substituted their deputy governorship candidates. Okoye who is also Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, further disclosed that the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the election. He said the substitution was, “in accordance with section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).”

According to him, the withdrawal and substitution met INEC’s timetable and schedule of activities released on February 6, which gave 6pm of August 18 for the last day for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates. “Consequently, the commission has published the final list of nominated candidates in our state and local government offices in Ondo State.

The list is also available on our website and social media platforms. “Political parties, candidates in the election and members of the public are advised to check the final list of candidates and be guided accordingly,” the statement added. Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi is now the governorship candidate of ZLP.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Amotekun: Oyo local hunters oppose online registration

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

  The South-West- created security outfit, otherwise called Western Nigerian Security Network (WNSN), codenamed “Amotekun,” may not take off soon in Oyo State as local hunters have vowed to disengage should the leadership of the outfit insist on online registration for interested applicants.   The outfit was launched early in the year in Ibadan by […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Amaechi to NASS: Stop probing FG loans, probe corruption

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Lai Moh’d applauds FG for judicious use of loans     The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, urged the National Assembly to stop probing Federal Government loans, and rather redirect attention on investigating corruption in the system. This was as Amaechi appealed to the nation’s apex legislative assembly to allow the Executive […]
News

N-Power: Massive Registration an indication of public acceptance of Batch C – Policy Expert

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The massive registration of youths for the Batch C stream of the N-Power programme has been attributed to the transparent process the honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has introduced in the implementation of programmes and policies in the ministry. This was stated in an interview by Dr. Gbolahan Agbaje, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: