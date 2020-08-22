Ondo guber: PDP, ADC, ZLP, ADP substitute candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the substitution of candidates by four of 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo governorship election. A statement by National Commissioner, Mr. Festus Okoye, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Action Democratic Party (ADP), withdrew and substituted their deputy governorship candidates. Okoye who is also Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, further disclosed that the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the election. He said the substitution was, “in accordance with section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).”

According to him, the withdrawal and substitution met INEC’s timetable and schedule of activities released on February 6, which gave 6pm of August 18 for the last day for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates. “Consequently, the commission has published the final list of nominated candidates in our state and local government offices in Ondo State.

The list is also available on our website and social media platforms. “Political parties, candidates in the election and members of the public are advised to check the final list of candidates and be guided accordingly,” the statement added. Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi is now the governorship candidate of ZLP.

