Ondo guber: PDP aspirants reject delegates’ list ahead of shadow poll

Seven governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has accused the party of manipulating delegates’ list ahead of 22nd July, 2020 shadow election in the state.

 

Specifically, the aspirants rejected ad hoc delegates’ lists compiled by the Secretary of the PDP Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for Ondo State, Kingsley Chinda, over what they described as alleged fraud.

 

Rejecting the delegates’ list at the party’s secretariat yesterday before the PDP Appeal Panel of Ad hoc Delegates Congresses led by a former Governor of Gombe State, Hassan Ibahim Dankwambo, were Sola Ebiseni, Banji Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Eyitayo Jegede, Kunlere Boluwaji, Olafeso Eddy  and Godday Erewa,

 

The seven aspirants, who unanimously rejected the alleged delegates’ list urged Damkwambo-led appeal committee to nullify the alleged manipulated list and revert to the authentic results of the ad hoc delegates ward congresses of the party.

 

At the meeting yesterday,  the governorship aspirants indirectly indicted the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi as the architect of the alleged fraud. However, the deputy governor has dissociated himself from the alleged doctored delegates’ list.

 

The deputy governor, who spoke through his Chief  Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, said “the truth of the matter is that Agboola Ajayi is not a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and could not have influenced the ‘doctored’ list if it exists at all.

 

 

 

“Any complaint about the list of delegates should be channeled to the appropriate quarter instead of blaming the Deputy Governor. “Agboola Ajayi has said it repeatedly that he is not desperate for the ticket of the party. Anything to the contrary is mischief and attempt to playing to hands of the opposition ahead of the election.”

