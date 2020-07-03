Politics

Ondo guber: PDP disqualifies 2 aspirants

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

*Appoints Wike head Edo campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee has said two out of the nine aspirants who appeared before it failed to meet its criteria.

This is just as party has named Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the September 19 Edo governorship elections.

Chairman of the Screening Committee, Yakubu Dogara, who briefed journalists after the exercise, however, said the affected aspirants have the opportunity to present their grievances to the Appeal Committee, which would sit on Monday.

Dogara, who did not mention the names of the affected aspirants, said the committee has no power to disqualify any aspirant.

“I am not happy to report this to you. But that is that two (aspirants) failed the test. But that is not to say that they have been disqualified because we don’t have the powers to disqualify anybody.

“There is still the opportunity of redress at the Appeal Panel, which will sit on Monday. So if any of the two candidates that didn’t pass screening feels that, maybe some kind of miscarriage of justice was done, we have the opportunity to of appeal,” he added.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed that the committee “painstakingly went through every claim made by the aspirants and the documents they submitted.”

The composition of Edo Campaign Council was made known by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on the party’s official handle.

The statement says: “@OfficialPDPNig NWC appoints @GovWike as Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council Chairman.

The Deputy Chairman is Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri.”

The APC has named Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as its Chairman.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on US election

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump opened a new front Monday in his fight against mail-in voting, making unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results and create what he called the “scandal of our times.” The claims not only ignore safeguards that states have implemented to prevent against […]
Politics

It’s insensitive to accuse Buhari of lopsided appointments – Odeyemi

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security analyst and a counter-terrorism expert, is the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria. In this interview, he speaks on the war against insurgency, alleged lopsidedness of appointment in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports As a counter-terrorism expert, what […]
Politics

Anambra 2021: Soludo’s bid unsettles opposition

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO reports

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the plot by some members of the opposition political parties in Anambra State to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) nominates an unpopular candidate for the 2021 governorship election in the state     It is an early plot by some political gladiators in Anambra State to frustrate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: