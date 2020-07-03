Ondo guber: PDP disqualifies 2 aspirants

*Appoints Wike head Edo campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee has said two out of the nine aspirants who appeared before it failed to meet its criteria.

This is just as party has named Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the September 19 Edo governorship elections.

Chairman of the Screening Committee, Yakubu Dogara, who briefed journalists after the exercise, however, said the affected aspirants have the opportunity to present their grievances to the Appeal Committee, which would sit on Monday.

Dogara, who did not mention the names of the affected aspirants, said the committee has no power to disqualify any aspirant.

“I am not happy to report this to you. But that is that two (aspirants) failed the test. But that is not to say that they have been disqualified because we don’t have the powers to disqualify anybody.

“There is still the opportunity of redress at the Appeal Panel, which will sit on Monday. So if any of the two candidates that didn’t pass screening feels that, maybe some kind of miscarriage of justice was done, we have the opportunity to of appeal,” he added.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed that the committee “painstakingly went through every claim made by the aspirants and the documents they submitted.”

The composition of Edo Campaign Council was made known by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on the party’s official handle.

The statement says: “@OfficialPDPNig NWC appoints @GovWike as Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council Chairman.

The Deputy Chairman is Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri.”

The APC has named Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as its Chairman.

