Ondo guber: PDP in last-minute push for alliance

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a last-minute bid for an alliance with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and its governorship candidate in Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, ahead of tomorrow’s election. The move is barely 24-hours to the poll.

This is as the PDP National Campaign Council for the election has rejected the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede as the Chief Returning Officer for the poll. Chairman of the Campaign Council, who is also the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, who addressed newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday, declared that the people of Ondo State could be shortchanged if Ogunbodede is allowed to serve as the Returning Officer.

The candidate of the PDP, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and ZLP’s Ajayi, are the major contenders out of the 16 opposition candidates out to unseat the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Our correspondent gathered, yesterday, that the PDP leaders and some governors of the party were making frantic efforts to enter into alliance with the ZLP to enhance its performance, especially in Ondo South Senatorial District of the state. Three governors of the PDP, led by Makinde, are said to be leading the move, while a former president is also said to be involved.

Jegede defeated Ajayi, the incumbent deputy governor of the state and defector from the ruling APC in the PDP governorship primary election, but he eventually picked the ticket of ZLP which has former Governor Olusegun Mimiko as its national leader. A ranking member of the PDP in the South-West who prefers to be anonymous, said: “We (PDP) need this alliance with ZLP and it is not meant to disrespect them or their supporters, but to ensure that we boot Akeredolu and the APC out of the government house on Saturday. “It has happened before and it’s going to be a winwin situation for both parties, our members and the state at large. That is why it looks as if we are desperate for it, we are not. But it will surely enhance our chances, especially in the South.

We are confident, but you only look to add friends in politics and not enemies.” He further stated that the party has also enlisted a former president who has relationship with Mimiko in order to reach out to Ajayi and his supporters, adding that Ajayi may be allowed to produce commissioners and aides, especially from the six local governments in the South Senatorial District, and also nominates the chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

His words: “I learnt certain concessions have been made to that effect, but you know pros and cons have to be considered in politics. It is not a plug and play decision, but we are hopeful that they will see reasons with us and allow this to fly.

Any marginal victory against Akeredolu can be tampered with and that is why the PDP is working towards a maximum victory. “We are hopeful because 24-hours is a long time in the life of an election.

Some physical meetings are ongoing and some virtual meetings will also come up. All hands must be on deck. By the close of work tomorrow (Friday), we will surely have a direction in that respect.” But Ajayi, who spoke yesterday on a local radio station, Adaba FM, foreclosed any possibility of an alliance with the PDP or any other party, stating that the ZLP will coast to victory in Saturday’s poll.

While stating that those pushing the alliance narratives are only jittery of him and his party, he said there is no alliance and can never be because we (ZLP) are the people’s choice and we are going to win on Saturday. A member of the State Working Committee of the ZLP in Ondo State said the party and its leadership led by Mimiko are busy working to ensure the support of the people and not listening to any offer from any party.

Offering reasons why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should drop Prof. Ogunbodede as Returning Officer for the election, Makinde said the OAU VC is not only a crony of Governor Areredolu, but there appears a high plot to sabotage the will of the voters in the state by ensuring that they do not get a free and fair election. Makinde said besides being a crony, Ogunbodede equally hails from Owo town as Akeredolu. Governor Makinde, who called on the international community to be alert to what the APC-led administration in the centre is trying to do in Ondo, said: “The PDP totally rejects Prof. Ogunbodede, who is acting as the Chief Returning Officer. The reasons are very clear. He is a known crony of the current governor of Ondo State, who is also the candidate of APC, Governor Akeredolu.

He hails from Owo, the same hometown as the candidate of the APC. He cannot be a fair party in the proceeding by the virtue of their association. “We also want to state that Professor A.S Bamire, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who conducted the training of returning officers, is not a neutral party for the purpose of this election. “We, therefore, call on INEC to stay true to their names and replace Professor Ogunbodede with a disinterested party.

The Chief Returning Officer should have no affiliations with any of the participating parties in the election.” Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has declared today as a work-free day for workers in the state’s public service. The governor, in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the work-free day was approved “to enable workers have enough time to embark on adequate measures aimed at preparing themselves for the election.”

The measures include necessary trips by workers to areas where they are registered to cast their votes. The governor advised eligible voters to be lawabiding throughout the period of the exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...