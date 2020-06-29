Ondo guber: PDP youths kick against Akeredolu’s deputy’s planned inducement

A

head of October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, some youths within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend vowed to resist an alleged financial inducement being made by Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi to canvass party members to support his aspiration.

Ajayi, who had last Sunday resigned from the APC and joined the PDP a few days ago submitted his PDP nomination form which confirmed his interest to contest against his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the forthcoming polls.

But the PDP youths under the auspices of Democratic Reformation Force (DRF) said it was shameful that some aspirants were already losing supporters Ajayi.

Coordinator of the DRF in Ondo State, Prince Ojo Olatunji, said Chief Eddy Olafeso, Eyitayo Jegede and Banji Okunomo were leading PDP aspirants before the Deputy Governor joined the race.

Olatunji said it was unimaginable for youths in the PDP to endure pains and hunger for four years only for the Deputy Governor to want to reap where others had laboured.

Olatunji, who stated that the Ondo PDP youths would rather join the campaign train of Okunomo than deputy governor as a way of rewarding party loyalty urged the party national leadership to provide a level playing field for all the aspirants.

He said: “We have remained loyal and committed to this party for the last four years. The party’s leadership must not allow money politics to wish away our seat.

“Anybody is allowed to support any aspirant but the method of using money to woo supporters of other aspirants is highest level of deceit.

“Those of us in the DRF of the Ondo PDP have pledged to support Okunomo and we have also begun mass mobilisation to counter any move of Ajayi.”

Like this: Like Loading...