Ondo guber: Screening c’ttee submits report, disqualifies one aspirant

The Ondo State Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket Friday submitted its report, stating that one of the aspirants was disqualified.

The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Udoudehee received the report on behalf of the Chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

The aspirants, who participated in the exercise include: Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Owolabi Adelaml mni, Issacs Duerimini Kekemeke, Olusola Oke Alex, lfeoluwa Olusola Oyedele and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe.

Others are Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Dr.Abraham Olusegun Michael and Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

While submitting the report at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja, Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa, said the aspirants were scored based on their presentations, education qualifications, among others but one of the 12 aspirants failed to meet up with the requirements set by the party.

“We commenced the screening exercise two days ago. There were 12 aspirants in all and I am glad to report that they all showed up for the exercise and we were able to conduct the screening within the two days stipulated.

“The committee decided that the aspirants be scored base on their presentations, educational qualifications, their commitment to the party, knowledge of the constitution, community service, manifesto of the APC their team spirit and working experience.

“Of the 12 aspirants for the election, the committee has deemed it possible to qualify 11 of the aspirants to contest for the primary. We understand of course that the 12th aspirant has the option of appealing the decision of the committee.”

Receiving the report on behalf of Governor Buni, the caretaker committee’s secretary, Sen. John Udoudehee, commended the committee for what he described as diligent exercise.

, or

Like this: Like Loading...