Ondo guber: The rough path to the Supreme Court

ADEWALE MOMOH reports on the legal battle over the Ondo State governorship election between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has shifted to the Supreme Court

It is no longer news that the Ondo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has made known his readiness to approach the Supreme Court, following the ruling of the Appeal Court which dismissed his case a forth night ago. Curiously, Jegede’s issue for determination is neither about the conduct of the October 10 governorship election nor its outcome as he won in only three local government areas out of 18 that makeup Ondo State. Interestingly, the three are Akure North, Akure South and Ifedore. Jegede is an indigene of Akure. But shortly after the verdict of the Appeal Court presided over by Ho.

Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua, Jegede, vowed to approach the Supreme Court. PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Petetei said: “The PDP in Ondo State and candidate of the party will challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision at the Supreme Court. In concluding her lead judgement, Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua said the appeal was partially dismissed and partially allowed.

To the ordinary man in the street, the judgement was ‘inconclusive’ and we must approach the Supreme Court to help them conclude the judgment. “The kernel of the Eyitayo Jegede/ PDP petition was whether or not a gross violation of 1999 Constitution (as Amended) should be allowed to stay.

Whether or not Mai Mala Buni, as a sitting Governor of Yobe State, can double as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) to sign the Nomination of Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) for the governorship election. “While the Court of Appeal acknowledged that it was a violation of the constitution, it still went ahead to dismiss the appeal. We are still studying the details of the judgment, by a virtue of the fact that it was delivered via Zoom. But we have sufficient grounds to appeal the decision of the court.

We are confident the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the land, will do justice.” If the statement of PDP was out of the need to explore further grounds for justice, issues raised by Jegede’s men are pointers that he had lost faith in the judiciary aside from inexplicable expressions used to describe the justices of the Appeal Court.

There are basically five main issues that call for determination at the tribunal. The first was whether the tribunal has the jurisdiction to entertain the complaints in the second leg of Jegede’s petition founded on issues revolving around the internal governance of the APC.

The second was whether Jegede, who is not a member of APC and therefore did not participate in the APC primary election, has the locus standi to question APC sponsorship of Akeredolu. The third was whether the APC governorship candidate shown to have won his party’s nomination can be said not to have been validly sponsored pursuant to section 177(c) of the Constitution, merely because the letter forwarding his name to INEC was signed by a member of the APC and the Chairman it’s Caretaker Committee, who also happened to be Governor of a State. The fourth was whether given the weighty nature of the alleged constitutional infraction levelled against Mai Mala Buni, will not amount to a denial of fair hearing for the tribunal to decide the issue without giving Buni a fair hearing. All of these issues were resolved in favour of Akeredolu and the APC.

The fifth issue is whether, on merit, Jegede has successfully proven the allegation of invalid nomination. This development prompted the Court of Appeal at page 53 of the leading judgement to state that: “…this Court observed that some of the issues are intertwined and therefore thinks it expedient to consider those issues together, that is to say, issues 1,2,3,4 and 5. “Issues 1,2,3,4 and 5 revolved around whether the trial tribunal had jurisdiction to adjudicate on alleged invalid sponsorship predicated on alleged infraction of section 183 of the constitution as post-election litigation, and whether Jegede a member and candidate of PDP had the locus standi to question matter relating to APC sponsorship of Akeredolu as its candidate.”

The foregoing is the reason the Court of Appeal held at page 71 of the leading judgment observed inter alia, that: “… one cannot divorce issue 2 from issue 1, they are intertwined. Issues 4 and 5 are subsumed under issue 1….” While the PDP accused the learned justices of the Court of Appeal of violating a certain doctrine termed as “doctrine of suo motu, one of Akeredolu’s lead counsels, Remi Olatubora, opined that there is no such doctrine in law. The former Attorney General of Ondo State disclosed that there is a rule which requires that a court cannot raise an issue not submitted by the parties for adjudication on its own self-promoting (i.e. suo motu) without allowing the parties to address it on it.

His words: “The issue on which he propounded his strange “doctrine of suo motu” is the alleged failure to join Mai Bala Buni. The Court of Appeal did not raise this issue suo motu. It is unethical for a member of the Bar to make such outrageous allegation against members of the bench simply because Judges do not respond to allegations in the press. “Contrary to the claim of the counsel, the issue of non-joinder of Buni was raised in the preliminary objections of the INEC, the APC, and Akeredolu at the trial tribunal. The petitioners, i.e Jegede and PDP responded and opposed the objections.

They were resolved in favour of Akeredolu and the APC at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal. The allegation that the ‘doctrine of suo motu’ was violated is an unfair attack on the learned justices of the Court of Appeal. “It has to be pointed out clearly here that the rule of analogy postulated by this counsel is unknown to our adversarial system of justice. More importantly, the Electoral Act does not contain provisions similar to section 137(2) in relation to political parties.

Making a political party a respondent does not dispense with the constitutional requirement on fair hearing which required that a person against who a complaint is made, be afforded the opportunity of hearing before the court of the law can validly decide his fate.

“The Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal has held in many election cases too numerous to mention that when specific allegations are made against individuals in an election petition, failure to join those individuals will render those paragraphs in which allegation as made incompetent and liable to be struck out. See Egolum v Obasanjo (1999) 7 NWLR (pt. 611) 311; Biyu v Ibrahim (2006) 8 NWLR (pt. 981) 33; Kalu v Chukwumereije (2012) 12 NWLR (pt. 1315) 425. There rule of analogy ignorantly suggested by Amuluku is on the basis of the foregoing very spacious.” According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the tragedy that befell Jegede’s case arose from the fact that his petition was predicated on two planks at the tribunal.

“On the first plank, he claimed that Akeredolu did not win the majority of the votes cast in the election. He disputed election result of 689 polling units on allegation of electoral noncompliance and listed himself and 688 individuals whose statements on oaths were frontloaded along with his petition as his witnesses.

The complaints on non-compliance constituted approximately three-quarters of his petition. “Sadly, at the hearing of the petition, he failed to call any of the 688 persons he listed as his witnesses and thereby abandoned all allegations of non-compliance.

He testified on his own behalf and his testimony was limited to and centred on alleged conducts of Mai Mala Buni. In the process, he became marooned on the second plank of his petition in which he claimed that APC sponsorship of Akeredolu was invalid because Mai Mala Buni who signed the letter forwarding Akeredolu’s name as candidate of APC in the Ondo State 2020 Governor to INEC acted contrary to section 183 of the constitution because he held office as a Governor of Kebbi State and simultaneously occupied the position of Caretaker Chairman of the APC.

“In respect of his claim on alleged invalid sponsorship of Akeredolu, several outrageous allegations unconstitutional conducts were made against Mai Mala Buni whose name was specifically mentioned with respect to the alleged constitutional infractions.

“Surprisingly, Jegede failed to join Mai Mala Buni as a party to the petition. In the write under reference, section 308 of the constitution which grants immunity to Governors was cited as one of the reasons Jegede neglected to join Mai Mala Buni. “This reason is very specious because the appellate courts of the land have consistently held that when it concerns election cases, there is no immunity for Governors and the President. See AD v Fayose (2004) 8 NWLR (pt. 876) 639.” According to him: “once the principal is identified, there is no need to join his agent in any suit. If this submission actually came from the learned senior counsel, then it is very unfortunate. Election petitions are, in legal parlance, said to be sui generis, ie they constitute a specialized proceeding. The law of agency alluded to is governed by the rules of common law.

There is no common law of election. The appellate courts of Nigeria have stated this, in many election cases too numerous to mention. “In all and contrary to the wrong postulations and misrepresentation of facts contained in the write-up under reference, the problem with Jegede’s petition is that its foundation is built on quicksand. His lawyers should stop abusing Judges for his misfortune. In his opinion, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo described Jegede’s recourse to Buni as a failed effort.

His words: “The recourse to Buni and whether or not he signed a letter that conveyed the names of the governor is a failed attempt to corner the governorship of the state through the back door; it can’t work. How can someone who refrained from calling witnesses at the tribunal and won only three local government areas in the last election lay such a spurious claim?”

