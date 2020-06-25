Ondo guber: Unity Forum, friends purchase APC nomination forms for Oke

Akeredolu is a lone figure, says PDP aspirant

Members of the Unity Forum and friends of governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, have purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship ticket of the party.

The members and friends numbering not fewer than 25 presented the forms to him in Abuja.

Speaking during formal presentation, the party chieftains who boasted that only Oke possessed the magic wand to stop the APC from sliding into opposition in the state, pledged to unite and open up rural areas in the state.

Oke, however, said: “Let me thank God that brought this mission to fruition. About few days ago, leaders of the Unity Forum and about other 26 associations raised N22.5 million to enable me purchase these forms.

“They also travelled to Abuja to collect the forms themselves. I thank the leadership of Unity Forum for this honour done to me and assure all that my candidature will bring the APC together in Ondo State.

“We are all aware that the party has been going through trying period with the centre not holding. Our experience in the last election shows that there is need to have a new leadership, new face and new APC in the state. I represent that new face of APC in Ondo state. I will unite everybody and my mission will be to protect APC.”

Also, an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bode Ayorinde said the activities of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu since he assumed office were making it easy for PDP to win the October 10 governorship election.

Ayorinde, who said he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that all those who supported the governor in 2016 had left the party for PDP, saying the governor had abandoned governance in the state for his Aketi team.

“That is his undoing; he became a lone ranger. So, he has naturally campaigned for the PDP to take over. In fact, his activities alone are enough to give power to PDP,” Ayorinde said.

