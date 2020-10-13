Ondo guber: Why we haven’t congratulated APC, by PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yedterday said it was not in a hurry to congratulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its victory in the October 10 Ondo governorship election in the state.

The party’s position came some 48 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the APC candidate, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, winner of the election. The APC candidate scored 292, 830 votes to beat the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, who scored 195, 791 votes.

The Zenith Labour Party candidate, Agboola Ajayi, had a paltry 69, 175 votes. Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said PDP should reciprocate the party’s gesture during the Edo governorship election and congratulate APC for its victory in Ondo.

But PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiya, at a press conference, said the process that produced the APC candidate in the Ondo governorship election was faulty.

According to Ologbondiyan, “The emergence of Governor Mai Buni in the national leadership of his party is a subject of litigation and as such his nomination of any candidate for the election is seen, even among his party members, as a nullity until the court says otherwise. “It will therefore be pathetic for Governor Mai Buni to attempt to use the PDP to build something on the nothingness of his position in his party.

“The PDP is too structured as a party to be used by anybody, under any guise, in that regard.” He alleged that; “A very top-level management official” of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through a North- West governor elected on the platform of the APC, diverted huge amounts of money, in dollar, from the nation’s oil resources to fund vote buying in the Ondo election.

