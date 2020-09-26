Ondo guber: ZLP, Mimiko, no match for APC, Akeredolu –Olabimtan

Hon. Victor Adekanye Olabimtan is the Special Adviser to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Political Matters and Strategy as well as the Director-General of the Aketi/Ayedatiwa 2020 Campaign Organisation. In this chat with ADEWALE MOMOH, he spoke on the preparedness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship election. Excerpts…

just two weeks to the governorship election, how prepared is the APC?

By the grace of God, we are well prepared for the October 10 election. Firstly, Mr. Governor has done so well in this state, so, campaigning for him has been very easy, because at every local government, there are achievements on ground, significant achievements that the governor has done. That gives us the belief that we are coasting home to victory. Secondly, our members are doing a lot of work in the nooks and crannies of the state, campaigning from house to house, doing one on one campaign. We hold our unit meetings almost everyday now, ward meetings every week. With this, we do a lot of reviews. Apart from our members we need to woo the members of the public to vote for us. Also, immediately after the primaries, unlike 2016, almost all the contestants who contested the ticket with Akeredolu have all joined his campaign train and today, the APC in Ondo State is more united than ever before. In fact, APC in the state has not been as united as this. Chief Olusola Oke, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, Engr. Ife Oyedele, Segun Abraham, Ambassador Sola Iji among others that contested with Mr. Governor are all in the campaign train. They are not only in the campaign train; they have collapsed their entire political structure into that of the governor. They also painted their offices and as well branded their vehicles for Aketi.

What visible achievements are you campaigning with?

In Ikare-Akoko, we have a lot of things to campaign with. The Oke-Alabojuto was reduced to the ground. That was an achievement, a very big achievement by Governor Akeredolu. Every successive government in Ondo State had been planning to do it and none had been able to do it. But Akeredolu did it under one year of his coming to office. Not only that, the dualisation of roads is also taking place in Ikare now. These are wonderful things. Also, schools have been built and renovated. Ikare General Hospital has now been upgraded to be another Mother and Child Hospital. Instead of people coming to Akure, expectant mothers and children within Akoko can now go to Ikare to access the Mother and Child Hospital. These are some of the laudable things Akeredolu has done and with that, we believe that we are coasting home to victory by the grace of God and the will of the people of Ondo State.

With ZLP in the governorship race, isn’t that a challenge for the APC?

For me, it promotes democracy. In a democratic setting, people are free to exercise their choice. The people of Ondo State will decide. But for us in APC, we are unshaken, whether it is ZLP or PDP. We know we will win this election by the grace of God and by the will of the people of Ondo State. We have done so well, Akeredolu has performed. He deserves a second term, and the people of Ondo State are not daft. For those promoting ZLP now, what was their track record when they were there. They said show me your friends and I’ll show you the type of person you are. During their time, they ran this state aground. Before the leader of ZLP, Olusegun Mimiko became governor, Dr. Olusegun Agagu had put this state in a steady to go, and ready to become an economically buoyant state. He was able to bring the OK LNG, which would have been the largest gas plant in the whole of Africa. He brought it to Ondo State. It was sited in Olokola. It was to be done by the British Petroleum, NNPC and other consortiums that came together to do it. They chose Ondo State among the Niger-Delta states because of the peaceful terrain. The state and the people are not as volatile as those in other states within the region. Obasanjo sited it here through the influence of Agagu.

Has Olokola become an abandoned project?

We were pursuing the Olokola seaport, that is the Ondo Port and it has got to an advanced level. Dangote was to site his own refinery in Ondo State, and somebody came, abandoning the Olokola deep seaport. Nothing was done for eight years. They allowed former President Goodluck Jonathan to move the OK LNG from Ondo State to Warri, Delta State. They also allowed Dangote to take his refinery from Ondo State to Epe in Lagos State. These three things would have made Ondo State in less than 10 years to become the richest state in Nigeria. Those three things would have made Ondo a big state, but one person removed all those things. That same person is now promoting another person. Now, Akeredolu came and he revived the Ondo Port. Very soon, all arrangements about the port will be completed and there will be a port here in Ondo State. Now exploration of bitumen has also commenced, he has now revived the Omotosho Power Plant that was abandoned with the aid of Ondo Linyi Industrial Hub. That company pumped over N1 billion to make sure that Omotosho power plant was connected. If you get to Ondo Linyi now, there is an uninterrupted power supply. Agagu brought Omotosho Power Plant to supply electricity for the entire southern senatorial district to service Olokola, OK LNG and to service whatever that will be brought to that area. Somebody is now reviving it. Shouldn’t we retain the person that is reviving it and get to where we are supposed to be in order to get out of the civil service economy and get to an industrialised economy? Must we abandon that and allow the person that deprived Ondo State people of all this to impose somebody on us? No, Ondo people will not allow that. We will not open our eyes and allow somebody to pluck it out.

The ZLP alleged that Akeredolu abandoned the projects left by Mimiko. Isn’t that true?

I don’t see any legacy left by Mimiko. Mother and Child hospitals were concentrated in Ondo and Akure, there were none in Ikare, Okitipupa, Ore, Igbokoda and other communities. Akeredolu came in and extended it to Ikare, Owo, Ore, Okitipupa, Igbokoda and so on. So, who is preserving legacy? All the projects that Mimiko could not finish, Akerdolu completed them. Akeredolu has revived all the projects that were abandoned by Mimiko. For eight years, Mimiko abandoned the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) in Okitipupa. Ordinary shovels were never used on the land of the university for eight years. And two years before leaving office, he established a university in his hometown. When Akeredolu came, he turned OAUSTECH around. When you go there now, you will know that there is a university there. Even the one Mimiko established in Ondo, Akeredolu never abandoned it, work is in progress there. Not a single course was accredited in the University before he left office because Mimiko hurriedly established the University in Ondo. Today all the courses in the University have been accredited with the full support of the government of Akeredolu. Who is preserving legacies? Akeredolu should be commended for not wasting the resources of Ondo State. Mimiko wasted the entire resources of Ondo State. He abandoned all the legacy projects and policies that would have put Ondo State in the limelight. Akeredolu came and he’s reviving everything. Mimiko was there for eight years; did he establish one single industry where people can work? Go to Ondo Linyi in Ore and see wonders that God is using Governor Akeredolu to perform there. Mimiko said he would construct a bridge at Ore; did he do it in eight years? In less than three years Akeredolu completed and opened that redemption bridge which Mr. President commissioned.

You seem to be so hard on Mimiko. Why?

At every election, Mimiko will take the caterpillar to Oke-Alabojuto in Ikare-Akoko, promising the people that he will reduce the hill but after the election, he will take his caterpillar away. When Akeredolu came on board, he never promised the people of Ikare that he would do it because it’s a project that ought to have been done, but he did it.

Who preserved legacy if not Akeredolu? Mimiko is a destroyer of legacies; he destroyed all the legacies of our forefathers. He deliberately put a shopping mall at where we had Owena Motel; that’s one of the legacies of our forefathers, legacy of Pa Ajasin. Can you see the traces of Owena Motel in this state now? Is there no other place where the shopping mall could be sited? In other states, malls are not built in the heart of the city but in parts of the town that are not developed in order to open up new areas. There is something we have to use to remember our forefathers. Ajasin built the State Secretariat and the Government House. Must we not preserve something in his name? Ajasin also established Owena Motel, Owena Bank, Oluwa Glass Factory among others. Where are they today? Mimiko was there for eight years, which one did he establish? None. Akeredolu is establishing industries in the state again. Ondo people know who their friends are and they will vote accordingly on October 10 by the grace of God.

The Deputy Governor is from Ondo South. Do you think APC has any chance in the area?

Any notable politician in Ondo South today is in APC. Who is a better politician in Ondo South today than Chief Olusola Oke? Oke has always been winning Ondo South and he is with us now. In fact, APC has never lost in Ondo South. In 2016, we won four out of six local governments in the South. We lost in Ilaje and Okitipupa and we won all the others. Odigbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo have been the traditional strongholds of the APC and it will remain. Those are the homes of the progressives. When you talk of who is who in the politics of the senatorial district, all of them are in APC today. And the people of the South are saying it is not our turn; the North must finish its term. When the North finishes, it goes to the South. The South will do eight years and it will go to the Central. Even if the South wants to produce a governor, it cannot be chosen for them from outside. The people of the South will become their governor, not that a failed politician who failed this state for eight years will now come and appoint a governor for them, they will never take it. Some PDP aspirants who contested the primaries are now working for APC. We are not going to lose one single local government in the southern senatorial district. We are winning 18-0. I don’t know where people are getting their statistics from but the field is there to decide who wins on October 10.

APC did not have a good outing in 2019. Don’t you think this can have a spillover effect?

In 2019, APC fought APC. As far as this state is concerned, it is for APC. If APC will not win, it is APC that will not make APC to win. These other parties cannot prevent us from winning. They don’t have the clout to do it. What happened in 2019 was that, primary should have been held for the people to decide whom they want and the party will back the candidates. That created some problems. We were disunited. We were not one. Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of APC in Ondo State, we are now one, speaking with one voice. What happened in 2019 will never repeat itself in the history of Ondo APC again.

