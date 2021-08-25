Ondo: Gunmen attack bullion van, kill two policemen, civilian

Three persons, including two mobile policemen and one civilian, were Wednesday shot dead by suspected armed robbers during an attack on a bullion van in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

During the attack two policemen were also said to have been injured by the gunmen who launched the attack in two Toyota Sienna buses.

The incident was the second within two weeks that bullion vans would be attacked by suspected armed robbers in the state.

An empty bullion van was attacked in Emure-Ile junction in Owo Local Government 10 days ago

Earlier, a bullion van was attacked in Ondo west Local Government area of the state.

With the latest attack, three bullion vans belonging to commercial banks have been attacked with police losing four men and another seriously injured, the development that has caused panic among the populace.

Wednesday’s incident, according to eyewitnesses occurred at Costain area, a few kilometres from Ore.

Like this: Like Loading...