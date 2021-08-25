Metro & Crime

Ondo: Gunmen attack bullion van, kill two policemen, civilian

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

Three persons, including two mobile policemen and one civilian, were Wednesday shot dead by suspected armed robbers during an attack on a bullion van in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

During the attack two policemen were also said to have been injured by the gunmen who launched the attack in two Toyota Sienna buses.

The incident was the second within two weeks that bullion vans would be attacked by suspected armed robbers in the state.

An empty bullion van was attacked in Emure-Ile junction in Owo Local Government 10 days ago

Earlier, a bullion van was attacked in Ondo west Local Government area of the state.

With the latest attack, three bullion vans belonging to commercial banks have been attacked with police losing four men and another seriously injured, the development that has caused panic among the populace.

Wednesday’s incident, according to eyewitnesses occurred at Costain area, a few kilometres from Ore.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu receives 30-year development plan for Abia

Posted on Author Reporter

*Vows to aid implementation   Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba   Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has received the draft plan for the state’s long-term development plan. This is even as he pledges his commitment to the implementation of parts of the draft plan during his tenure. Receiving the draft plan from a delegation of the […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill businessman, son, pregnant wife, friend in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Gunmen kill businessman, son, pregnant wife, friend in Lagos nessman who came to celebrate the house warming with them. The incident which occurred at Ori-Okuta area of Ikorodu threw residents of the community into panic and confusion. A source who spoke with our correspondent said the deceased was his customer when alive and a very […]
Metro & Crime

ASUU: You’re wicked, cleric tells politicians

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

    Presiding Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo in Oyo State, Rev Gabriel Kehinde, has taken a swipe at the Nigerian political leaders.   Kehinde, who spoke against the backdrop of the over eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing the political class as wicked, selfish and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica