Metro & Crime

Ondo: Gunmen invade church, kidnap pastor during service

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

There was a mild drama on Monday evening at Irese in Ifedore Local Governmen Area of Ondo State when gunmen invaded a Deeper Life Church and abducted the presiding pastor. This came barely 24 hours after men of the Amotekun Corps arrested four suspects for kidnapping three people on Oda Road in Akure. The cleric, identified as Pastor Otamayomi Ogedengbe, was kidnapped during evening service. A member of the church, identified as Paul, confirmed Ogedengbe’s abduction. “He was kidnapped inside the church. They came in a black Corolla sport car. He was kidnapped alone,” Paul said. Also, Ogedengbe’s wife said she and her husband went to the church together for a programme when the gunmen invaded the church and picked the pastor. The gunmen have not contacted the family or any member of the church for ransom demand. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee Leo-Ikoro, said the commissioner of police had directed his men to track the suspects.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Travel agent gets N450,000 fine for misappropriating N10m

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday sentenced a travel agent, Babawale Ponle, to two years’ imprisonment for misappropriating N10 million worth of airline tickets. However, the court, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, gave the convict an option of N450,000 fine. Ponle, who is the Managing Director of Travel Doctor Limited, was charged by […]
Metro & Crime

Man stabs Imam to death over wife in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Barely a few hours to the first day of Holy month of Ramadan, a man, Baba Adaman stabbed to death the Chief Imam of Edati Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Attahiru Alhassan. Our Correspondent on Tuesday morning in Enagi town in Edati gathered from a cousin of the deceased Mallam Attahiru that the […]
Metro & Crime

Journalist, 20 others die in Osun, Kaduna auto crashes

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Lateef Dada

At least 21 people, among them a journalist, lost their lives in auto accidents on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Kaduna State and on the Ilesa-Ife Expressway in Osun State.   Nineteen people died in the Kaduna accident, which occurred on Sunday evening around the Kateri area, while 34 others were injured.   Two other people, one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica