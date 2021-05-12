Ondo: Gunmen invade church, kidnap pastor during service

There was a mild drama on Monday evening at Irese in Ifedore Local Governmen Area of Ondo State when gunmen invaded a Deeper Life Church and abducted the presiding pastor. This came barely 24 hours after men of the Amotekun Corps arrested four suspects for kidnapping three people on Oda Road in Akure. The cleric, identified as Pastor Otamayomi Ogedengbe, was kidnapped during evening service. A member of the church, identified as Paul, confirmed Ogedengbe’s abduction. “He was kidnapped inside the church. They came in a black Corolla sport car. He was kidnapped alone,” Paul said. Also, Ogedengbe’s wife said she and her husband went to the church together for a programme when the gunmen invaded the church and picked the pastor. The gunmen have not contacted the family or any member of the church for ransom demand. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee Leo-Ikoro, said the commissioner of police had directed his men to track the suspects.

Like this: Like Loading...