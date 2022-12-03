Ondo: Gunmen kidnap monarch from palace

Suspected gunmen stormed the palace of Oloso of Oso in Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State and abducted the monarch, Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, from the palace. The abductors, it was learnt yesterday besieged the monarch’s residence around 10.15pm, on Thursday, and whisked the traditional ruler away to an unknown destination. A source in the family revealed that the gunmen shot sporadically and destroyed the monarch’s main door to gain access into his residential building before perpetrating the act.

The source said upon getting to the residence, the gunmen knocked the door and realising that the occupants were not ready to yield to their request to willingly succumb, shot at the main door and destroyed it completely. The source said that the gunshot pellets were said to have pierced the door and wall into the living room, but said none of the occupants was hit or injured. The source further stated that the intensity of the gunshots had terrified the residents of the border town, as none of them could emerge from their residences for a rescue mission.

