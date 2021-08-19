Metro & Crime

Ondo: Gunmen kill fuel marketer, cart away N2m

Posted on

A middle-aged man identified as Bode Dagunro, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers in Ondo State. The deceased who was a fuel marketer was shot by his assailants at his residence in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state. Dagunro, before his death was said to be plying his trade at Olotu, a riverine community in Ugbonla axis of the local government. According to sources, after the attack, the armed robbers carted away the sum of two million naira from his home.

Speaking on the incident, the deceased’s brother, Mr Malo Olorunwa Francis, a staff of Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC), in Okitipupa, disclosed that the rob bers invaded the residence of the victim around 9pm. Francis added that after he was shot in the stomach, he rushed him to a private hospital in Igbokoda where he gave up the ghost. When contacted, police spokesperson in the state, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, said that investigation is on-going to unravel those behind the incident and apprehend the perpetrators.

Our Reporters

