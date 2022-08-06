Ondo: Gunmen shoot driver, abduct traditional head, APC chieftain, 2 others

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have struck in Ondo State, following the abduction of the traditional head of Iku quarters, the Oniku of Iku quarters, High Chief Mukaila Bello, in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State. Bello was kidnapped alongside a chief in the community, Yeye Gbafinro, an APC chieftain and former state House of Assembly candidate for Akoko North-East constituency, Hon. Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile. With the driver of the vehicle shot on the head by the gunmen, the vehicle was forced to a halt at Ago-Panu along Ikare-Owo highway after which the gunmen abducted the passengers.

The victims were travelling from Akure to Ikare- Akoko about 6:30 pm on Friday in a Toyota Corolla sedan car with number plate KAK 818 AE when the attack occurred After the operation which was said to have lasted a few minutes, the injured driver was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Owo where he had been receiving treatment. Meanwhile, a family source of one of the victims disclosed that the kidnappers were yet to contact anyone as at the press time.

Confirming the development when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said local hunters and vigilantes alongside the police had been drafted to the area in order to rescue the victims. Odunlami said: “The Police on 4/8/2022 received a distress call that about 6:30 pm around Ago Panu, along Owo/Ikare Road, gunmen shot at one Toyota Corolla Car, REG. NO. KAK 818 AE, while on motion, the bullet hit the driver on the head. “The vehicle came to a halt, the other occupant numbering about four (identities unknown) were whisked into the bush while the driver was abandoned. “The police have recovered the vehicle while the driver was taken to the hospital.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...