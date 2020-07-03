Metro & Crime

Ondo Health Commissioner, Adegbenro, dies of COVID-19

…govt declares work-free day, seven days mourning

Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, died yesterday of COVID-19 complications. Adegbenro gave up the ghost about 1:30p.m. at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, after testing positive for the ravaging coronavirus. His death came three days after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu went into self-isolation after testing positive for the deadly disease. Sources said Adegbenro had been battling an underlying illness. One of the sources said the commissioner was rushed to the FMC, Owo, when his condition became critical where he was diagnosed with the deadly virus. “The commissioner died at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo and this has just thrown the entire cabinet into chaos.

“He died of COVID-19 because he had contracted the virus earlier and was taking drugs at his own comfort being a medical doctor,” the source said. Meanwhile, the state government has described Adegbenro as a general who died on the battle front. Government said the commissioner died while healing others.

Government also declared today as a work-free day in the state as well as seven days mourning where flags would be flown at half mast in honour of the deceased. Describing Adegbenro, who was the Chairman, Ondo State Interministerial Committee Against COVID- 19, as an embodiment of selflessness and inexorable professionalism, government via a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said the commissioner served humanity with attendant kindness.

The statement reads in part: “With a deep sense of sadness, the Ondo State wishes to announce the demise of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro. “Until his death, Adegbenro, a twotime Health Commissioner in the state, equally doubled as Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19.

“Dr. Adegbenro was in the forefront of the state battles against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence; he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hardwork and inexorable professionalism.

“This is one death too heavy to bear. The excruciating pains the timing has unsparingly, wrought on us in Ondo State are no less potent. To say the least, Dr. Adegbenro was our General, and died healing others. Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.” Ojogo added that the least government could do for the “Medical Hero” was to plant a seed of honour for him.

He said: “Accordingly, the Ondo State government has directed that all flags in the state must fly at half mast for seven days from today Thursday, 2nd of July, 2020. “Similarly, the Ondo State government has declared tomorrow Friday 3rd July a work-free day to honour his memory as the family will commit his body to the mother earth. Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, will in a short while, commiserate with the family of the deceased as well as the good people of Ondo State, virtually.”

Our Reporters

