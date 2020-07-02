Ondo Health commissioner dies of COVID-19

Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro has died from COVID-19 complications.

This comes two days after Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu tested positive for coronavirus.

Akeredolu disclosed his COVID-19 status on his Facebook page saying he is already in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for any asymptomatic patient.

Wahab Oluropo Adegbenro was born on June 5, 1955 at Ilara-mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

After his elementary education at Muslim Primary School, Ilara-mokin

Between 1962 and 1967, Wahab attended Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure; and the University of Benin, Benin City. He holds the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (M.B; B.S).

He is a member of the Nigeria Medical Association; member of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria; Associate member, Royal College of General Practitioners of London; and member of Nigeria Guild of Medical Directors.

He established Crown Hospital, Akure where he is the Chief Medical Director.

Wahab was appointed the Vice Chairman, Ondo State Committee on Sports for the Disabled from 1997 to 1999; and later Chairman of the Committee from 1999 to 2002. He was a Director, Ondo State Waste

Ondo State as at Tuesday had 325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

