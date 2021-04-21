Ondo: Hunter kills 24-year-old herdsman

A 24-year-old Fulani herder, identified as Muhammed Maikudi, has been killed by a hunter in Ondo State.

The herder, a father of two, was killed by a local hunter, Seyi Sansere, at a forest reserve in Ifira Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was said to have occurred while the deceased was grazing his cows in the forest reserve within the community.

Following the development, operatives of Amotekun Corps and policemen had been mobilized to the area to avert a possible clash in the community.

With Sansere already arrested, the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at a government hospital morgue in the council area.

However, a leader of the Hausa Fulani Community in the state, Bala Umar, who confirmed the incident, appealed to Fulani settlers in the area to be calm and not take laws into their hands.

He maintained that the police and Amotekun operatives are already on top the situation and assured that justice will be done on the matter.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro said investigation has begun towards unravelling the circumstances surrounding the shooting of the late herder.

Like this: Like Loading...