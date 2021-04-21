Metro & Crime

Ondo: Hunter kills 24-year-old herdsman

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

A 24-year-old Fulani herder, identified as Muhammed Maikudi, has been killed by a hunter in Ondo State.

The herder, a father of two, was killed by a local hunter, Seyi Sansere, at a forest reserve in Ifira Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was said to have occurred while the deceased was grazing his cows in the forest reserve within the community.

Following the development, operatives of Amotekun Corps and policemen had been mobilized to the area to avert a possible clash in the community.

With Sansere already arrested, the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at a government hospital morgue in the council area.

However, a leader of the Hausa Fulani Community in the state, Bala Umar, who confirmed the incident, appealed to Fulani settlers in the area to be calm and not take laws into their hands.

He maintained that the police and Amotekun operatives are already on top the situation and assured that justice will be done on the matter.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro said investigation has begun towards unravelling the circumstances surrounding the shooting of the late herder.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests 12 with 25 sacks of Indian hemp in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Twelve persons involved in the courier of 1,381.5 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be Indian hemp have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger State. While briefing journalists, the Acting Commander in the state, Mr. Isaac Aloye said, out of thee 12 arrested, four have been sent to the Correctional […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: Gunmen kill two policemen in businessman’s kidnap attempt

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Kidnappers have shot dead two policemen attached to the Managing Director of a popular eatery, GT Plaza, in Benin, Edo State. The heavily armed men had on Wednesday night trailed the convoy of the GT Plaza boss, Elder Pius Omofuma, with the intent of kidnapping him. The suspects were said to have attempted to force […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kill two FRSC operatives, abduct many

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected kidnappers have killed two operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and abducted yet-to-be-confirmed number. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, was confirmed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem. According to available information, the FRSC operatives, travelling to the South East in two buses, were attacked in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica