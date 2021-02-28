Ondo: Hunters, vigilante kill kidnapper, rescue seven abducted travellers

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A kidnapper was over the weekend shot dead by hunters in Ondo State after the group of the deceased kidnapper abducted some travellers in the state.

The kidnappers, who operated in Akoko axis in the northern senatorial district of the state, had abducted seven travellers who were on transit through Akunu-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government to the northern part of the country.

Following the abduction of the travellers in the community, which in recent times had been prone to banditry and kidnappings, hunters, vigilante and youths in the community were said to have launched a manhunt for the gunmen.

One of the kidnappers was shot dead by the hunters after the fleeing kidnappers were said to have engaged them in a fire fight.

According to the regent of the town, Princess Tolani Orogun, when the news of the abduction of the travellers filtered into the town, the vigilante group in the community, hunters and youths swung into action and started combing the forest towards rescuing the travellers.

The regent said: “The efforts of the brave and courageous group yielded fruit as the kidnappers exchanged gun fire with them leading to the death of one kidnaper while others fled.”

She added that the seven travellers were rescued unhurt.

Meanwhile, a farmer from the agrarian community, Michael Bello disclosed that due to the security situation of the area, many farmers are now scared of going to their farms for fear of been kidnapped or killed.

