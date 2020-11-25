Ondo impeaches Deputy Speaker, Assembly gets new Majority, Minority leaders

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Ogundeji Iroju, has been impeached. Iroju was impeached following a parliamentary resolution where 20 of the 26 lawmakers were said to have signed the resolution.

Following the removal of the former Deputy Speaker, the lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency 2, Aderoboye Samuel, was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. The motion for the removal of Iroju was moved by Tomide Akinrogunde following allegations of gross misconduct which the lawmakers said was inimical to the progress of the Assembly. Aderoboye who was the Deputy Speaker of the House during the fourth Assembly in his acceptance speech pledged to work with other stakeholders.

Following the election of a new Deputy Speaker, the Assembly also witnessed major shakeups with the lawmaker representing Owo Constituency 1, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, appointed as the new Majority leader while Hon. Akingbaso Festus, representing Idanre State Constituency, is the new Minority Lead-er and Hon. Taofeeq Mohammed is the new Chief Whip of the House.

Meanwhile, a panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against the Iroju has been inaugurated. Iroju was among the four suspended lawmakers who were reinstated by the Court of Appeal on November 18 but were prevented from gaining entrance into the Assembly despite the court order.

On July 8, 2020, Iroju and two suspended lawmakers (Hon. Wale Williams and Hon. Favour Tomomewo, Hon. Tomide Akinribido) were suspended indefinitely by the leadership of the Assembly over what was described as unparliamentary acts. The lawmakers who are loyal to the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi were among the nine lawmakers who refused to sign the impeachment notice against Ajayi, who defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC. Reacting to his removal, the Iroju described it as height of illegality which will not stand.

