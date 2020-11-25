News

Ondo impeaches Deputy Speaker, Assembly gets new Majority, Minority leaders

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Ogundeji Iroju, has been impeached. Iroju was impeached following a parliamentary resolution where 20 of the 26 lawmakers were said to have signed the resolution.

Following the removal of the former Deputy Speaker, the lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency 2, Aderoboye Samuel, was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. The motion for the removal of Iroju was moved by Tomide Akinrogunde following allegations of gross misconduct which the lawmakers said was inimical to the progress of the Assembly. Aderoboye who was the Deputy Speaker of the House during the fourth Assembly in his acceptance speech pledged to work with other stakeholders.

Following the election of a new Deputy Speaker, the Assembly also witnessed major shakeups with the lawmaker representing Owo Constituency 1, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, appointed as the new Majority leader while Hon. Akingbaso Festus, representing Idanre State Constituency, is the new Minority Lead-er and Hon. Taofeeq Mohammed is the new Chief Whip of the House.

Meanwhile, a panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against the Iroju has been inaugurated. Iroju was among the four suspended lawmakers who were reinstated by the Court of Appeal on November 18 but were prevented from gaining entrance into the Assembly despite the court order.

On July 8, 2020, Iroju and two suspended lawmakers (Hon. Wale Williams and Hon. Favour Tomomewo, Hon. Tomide Akinribido) were suspended indefinitely by the leadership of the Assembly over what was described as unparliamentary acts. The lawmakers who are loyal to the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi were among the nine lawmakers who refused to sign the impeachment notice against Ajayi, who defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC. Reacting to his removal, the Iroju described it as height of illegality which will not stand.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Egwu to dissolved PDP SWC: Don’t cause commotion in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sam Egwu, has warned the dissolved State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against causing commotion in the state.   The National Working Committee of the PDP had dissolved the State Working Committee of the party and […]
News

Edo decides 2020: PDP wins in Igueben, APC in Etsako East

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Godwin Osagie, have taken Igueben Local Government Area. The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Sunday in Benin. The result showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie […]
News

Govt has no money for aviation infrastructure – Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, yesterday defended the plans by the Federal Government to concession some major airports across the country, saying government has no money to invest in aviation infrastructure. This is coming as Director- General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Haruna Yusuf, said the agency would review concessions at all the airport terminals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: