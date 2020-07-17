Ondo impeachment saga: Who holds the ace?

Within the past weeks, the political calculation ahead of the October 10 election in Ondo State has been revolving, following the declaration of interest by the deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, to take part in the poll. ADEWALE MOMOH writes on Agboola’s feud with his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the plot to impeach him

For political observers in Ondo State, the pair of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, must have been a perfect combination to lead the state when they were sworn-in 2017. With Governor Akeredolu, seen then as a technocrat with little knowledge of the politics of the state, Ajayi, as a grassroots politician, was expected to fill the void for his boss.

For two years, the political aspect was left in the hands of the deputy governor as Akeredolu battled with the administrative side. However, despite the seamless flow between duo, a noticeable crack began to manifest halfway into their four year tenure.

But giving a vivid narrative on the cold feud between the governor and his deputy, a top source within the state cabinet stated that the tension in the political firmament of the state began from the day Ajayi was picked as Akeredolu’s running mate for the 2016 governorship election. According to the source, who craved anonymity, the deputy governor is well rooted in the politics of the state better than his boss, who was yet to understand its political terrains at the time he came to power.

While emphasizing that the deputy governor capitalized on the political naivety of his boss to further expand his political frontier, having served as chairman of a local government as well as being a former member of the House of Representatives, the source said from the inception of the Akeredolu-led government, the deputy governor had been expanding his tentacles politically.

Most of the lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly, the source further said, got tickets that took them to the Assembly courtesy of Ajayi. The lawmakers were also said to have been financially mobilized by the deputy governor from his personal pocket to fund their election as well as those who pursued their election case up to the tribunal and appeal court level. With the alleged plans by the deputy governor against his boss uncovered, he was subsequently shut out of governance as he was no longer carried along in the affairs of the state. This culminated in his continued absence from the State Executive Council meetings.

The feud between Akeredolu and Ajayi reached its crescendo on July 7, this year, following the move to impeach the deputy governor from office. But given his political strength, the impeachment move has become a herculean task as those behind it have continued to struggle to secure the needed two-third majority of the Assembly as well as the judiciary’s nod despite the alleged mouthwatering financial incentives that was promised each of the lawmakers ready for the move.

The impeachment has divided members of the state Assembly along the camps of the governor and his deputy. While nine of the lawmakers on his side, 16 others, including the speaker, is on the side of Akeredolu. Eighteen, out of the 26-member Assembly are required to back the impeachment move before it can sail through.

Ajayi, who has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic (PDP) is insisting that he will not resign from office, stressing that the people who gave him their mandate as deputy governor did not ask him to resign. Meanwhile, the Assembly had directed that the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olaranwaju Akeredolu, to set up a panel to investigate allegations levelled against the deputy governor.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Judge, which was signed by the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, he urged that a seven-man panel be inaugurated to investigate allegations of misconduct against Ajayi. No fewer than 14 lawmakers had signed an impeachment notice against the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness and abandonment of office, official duties and other assignments among other allegations. According to the speaker, the setting up of the panel was in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The letter sent to the Chief Judge was entitled: “Request to set up a panel pursuant of section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). It read in part: “You are hereby requested to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the notice of allegations of Gross Misconduct dated 7th July 2020 by members of the House against Hon. Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State. “By the resolution of the House today, pursuant of section 118(3) and (4) of the 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), it was resolved that the allegations be investigated forthwith.

“It is in line with the above that I request that you setup a seven-man panel to conduct the said investigations as resolved by the honourable House. And the panel shall, as soon as possible, report back to the House.” Nine members of the Assembly, who distanced themselves from the impeachment plot against the deputy governor, however, urged Justice Akeredolu to operate within the ambit of the law as a result of the development. The nine lawmakers wrote an open letter to Justice Akeredolu, dissociating themselves from the ongoing plan to impeach the deputy governor of the state.

The lawmakers are Iroju Ogundeji (Deputy Speaker), Jamiu Maito, Rasheed Elegbeleye, Tomide Akinribido, Samuel Ademola. Favour Tomomewo, Festus Akingbaso, Adewale Adewinle and Torhukerhijo Success. In their letter, the lawmakers said they were notifying the Chief Judge, following the plan by the leadership of the House to suspend some of them in order to carry out the illegal act. The letter read: “Kindly be informed that nine underlisted elected Honourable members of Ondo state House of Assembly have duly dissociated ourselves from the ongoing impeachment process of the Deputy Governor of Ondo state , H.E.( Hon.) Agboola Alfred Ajayi in a letter dated 7th July, 2020 to the Clerk and the Clerk and the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, here with attached.

“We want to state and confirm to your good office that we maintain our stand by dissociating ourselves from the impeachment process. We are not in support of the impeachment based on our individual personal conviction. “We are rest assured that your Lordship will uphold Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) particularly section 188 (3) (4) (5) – (11).” However, the impeachment move against Ajayi suffered a setback after the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Akeredolu, rejected the request by the House of Assembly to set up a probe panel against the deputy governor.

The Chief Judge, while replying the speaker’s letter, stated that the Assembly did not meet the constitutional requirement needed to impeach the deputy governor. Justice Akeredolu added that she had received a letter from Ajayi’s lawyers, stating that the process of impeachment was sub judice. The letter by Justice Akeredolu sent to the Assembly with a reference number CROD/1123/V.3/54 was entitled “Re: Request to set up seven-man panel pursuant to section 188(5) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

It read: “In view foregoing, the Honourable members of the House of the Assembly have not completed the constitutional process that will lead your good self to invite my humble self to set up a panel of seven to investigate allegations of gross misconduct as stipulated in the constitution.

“Furthermore, I wish to bring a letter which I received earlier today from Kayode Olatoke (SAN) which letter tells me clearly that the matter of impeachment of Hon. Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor as sub judice.” According to findings by New Telegraph, the move to unseat the deputy governor is still on as the Assembly is currently plotting on seamless ways of ensuring that the impeachment is carried out. Meanwhile, a top source within the Assembly, hinted that two-third majority will be met as one lawmaker is needed to complete the 17 already secured. The source said one of the nine members loyal to the deputy governor is currently being wooed by the governor’s camp, stressing that the demands he listed will certainly be met.

