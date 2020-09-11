Ondo INEC fire, shocking, unfortunate – Akeredolu

… It’s an act of sabotage – PDP, Ajayi

Following the inferno that engulfed the ICT unit of the Ondo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the incident as unfortunate.

Akeredolu, who visited the scene of the incident Friday, expressed shock at the level of the damage caused by the inferno, particularly since the October 10 governorship election is less than 30 days.

On Thursday night, 5,141 card reader machines meant for the forthcoming governorship election in the state were destroyed in the fire outbreak that razed a section of the Commission’s headquarters.

While commending the determination of INEC to conduct the election despite the incident, the governor lament the effect of the extra cost it will have on the Commission as he assured INEC of the state government support where necessary.

Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election at the polls, said: “We sympathise with you and we want INEC to know that the people of this state are really concerned and are with you at this point in time in this calamitous situation.

“Like you promised us that by the grace of God the election will still be held on that day, that is soothingly, but it will be a great cost to INEC because for you to replace all those card readers it would be at great cost.”

However, the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over the incident.

According to the party which said the incident was received with “great disappointment” emphasized that there are questions begging for answers which INEC must clarify.

PDP in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei said: “Is INEC saying it does not have an internal mechanism to curtail fire outbreak in her office? Is the metal container containing the over 5000 card reader machines connected to electricity? If so, was the electricity supply not put off after the official close of work at 05.00pm? Where were the security officers on duty at the time the fire started? Why was it that fire engulfed container housing over 5000 card reader machine within few minutes?”

Similarly, the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, who is the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the poll, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo said “The law enforcement agencies should ask if the intention of those responsible for inferno is to seek the postponement of the election or the cancellation of the use of card readers for accreditation.

“The people of Ondo State are waiting patiently for the outcome of the investigation as they will not tolerate any ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to subvert the wish of the electorate.”

