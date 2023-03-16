News

Ondo INEC promises to deploy BVAS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be used for Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Ondo State. Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Oyekola Oyelami stated this while supervising the distribution of the sensitive and nonsensitive materials meant for the election in Akure on Wednesday. He said the materials would be transported to all 18 local government areas where they would be transferred to the Registration Area Centres (RACs). Oyelami said they had held a series of meetings with the participating parties to ensure peaceful conduct of the election. The REC said: “These parties have already fielded their candidates that would participate in the election on Saturday .

Omicron: Buhari, Osinbajo, others receive booster jabs

President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo and other top government officials yesterday got vaccinated with booster jabs in order to enhance their protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The President got the jab in the Presidential Villa just as the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr.Faisal Shuaib, disclosed […]
COVID-19: NCDC records 120 fresh infections

  After weeks of contributing regularly to Nigeria’s count of COVID-19 infections, Lagos and Plateau recorded no new case on Monday, according to the country’s latest update on positive samples. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 120 new cases of the coronavirus in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday. […]
Edo enrols 9,604 elderly people, pregnant women, others into Health Insurance Scheme

The Edo State Health Insurance Commission has registered over 9,604 elderly people, physically challenged, pregnant women and other vulnerable persons to benefit from the Equity Plan of the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme (EdoHIS). Director General, Edo Health Insurance Commission, Dr. Amegor Rock, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City. He added that the […]

