Ondo INEC promises to deploy BVAS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be used for Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Ondo State. Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Oyekola Oyelami stated this while supervising the distribution of the sensitive and nonsensitive materials meant for the election in Akure on Wednesday. He said the materials would be transported to all 18 local government areas where they would be transferred to the Registration Area Centres (RACs). Oyelami said they had held a series of meetings with the participating parties to ensure peaceful conduct of the election. The REC said: “These parties have already fielded their candidates that would participate in the election on Saturday .

