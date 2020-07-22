Ondo: Intrigues as PDP picks guber candidate

With about 3,000 delegates set to participate in today’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the intrigues employed by the gladiators towards outwitting each other

As the Ondo State October 10, 2020 governorship election draws near intense politicking and maneuvering have no doubt engulfed the state’s political space. The heat currently emanating from the political chimney of the state is currently traced to the two heavyweight political parties in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is just as nine of the aspirants within the PDP who indicated interest to become the party’s standard bearer were screened and pruned to eight after obtaining N25.5 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

Those cleared to partake in PDP primaries by the party’s screening committee are Agboola Ajayi, Eddy Olafeso, Eyitayo Jegede, Godday Erewa, Boluwaji Kunlere, Banji Okunomo, Sola Ebiseni and Bode Ayorinde.

Prominent among the aspirants was the 2016 governorship candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede, who came second after losing to the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the APC as well as the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, who recently decamped to the party from the APC.

The switching of political camp by the deputy governor has no doubt altered the calculation of the aspirants within the PDP fold.

According to political observers, Ajayi’s entrance into the race has not only heightened anxiety among leaders of the party, but unsettled many of the PDP aspirants.

Though the PDP leadership has always maintained that the party will not zone its ticket to any zone in the state but the preponderance of the party aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket hailed from the southern senatorial district of the state, including the new entrant into the race, Ajayi.

Many of the PDP aspirants were said to be jittery over Ajayi’s defection into the party, but the assurance by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, seems to have calmed frayed nerves.

Secondus had assured: “We are not going to impose any candidate in Ondo State PDP and our coming to the state is not an endorsement of any particular aspirant, it is for the generality of the people.

Anyone who wants to aspire can do so and lobby the delegates.”

Despite the array of politicians in PDP, Olafeso and Jegede were in good stead to clinch the ticket before the entrance of Ajayi into the race. Jegede, an Akure born politician, who served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, had left no stone unturned towards meeting delegates across the state likewise Olafeso, Okunomo among other aspirants.

Another strong contender for the PDP governorship ticket is Sola Ebiseni, a three time commissioner in Ondo State.

Just like Jegede, Ebiseni who hails from Ilaje Local Government Area in Southern Senatorial District of the state, in 2016, contested for the party’s ticket in the then Ali Modu-Sheriff-led faction of the PDP after he fell out with Mimiko over the former governor’s support for Jegede.

Ebiseni, who had been commission in various administration in the state seemed to be the most experienced politically among the aspirants, but he might not be able to garner the required votes as his financial capability to prosecute such exercise is in doubt even among his supporters. Another aspirant gunning for the party’s ticket is the former Chairman of Ilaje Local Government, Banji Okunomo.

The immediate past Publicity Secretary of the party in the state stated that is desire to govern the state is not due to over-ambition but a genuine will. “It is my earliest desire to put my energy and whatever talents it has pleased God to give me at the service of the state.

My ambition, borne out of a genuine desire to serve is subject to the approval of eminent citizens like you. It is not a desperate ambition. If God decides otherwise I will cooperate fully with whoever is elected to ensure our party PDP, as well as our state, succeeds,” he said.

Okunomo added the entire citizenry of the state must genuinely pray for the emergence of a divinely ordained leadership which will put service above self and will have the temperament to mobilize all shades of opinions for the development of this potentially prosperous state which he represents.

His words: “I want to be able to mobilize the human resources, the qualitative manpower that abounds in the state to make for even development of the entire state. No discrimination of whatever kind.

“We must put infrastructure and industrialize at the fastest pace to create employment for the various manpower that we have in the state, and of course, we must encourage agriculture. There is quite a lot to do. I have my programme and I think by the grace of God, you will embrace my programme when I eventually come out with it.”

Despite the assurance of level playing field by the national leadership of the PDP, most of the aspirants have accused the deputy governor of plans to manipulate the process.

This is as an impeccable source within the top leadership of the party said that the news of the doctored lists and the protest that has since greeted the leaders of the party with shock and disappointment.

According to the source, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is very serious about ensuring that the PDP takes over Ondo State from the ruling APC and would do anything to ensure that the unity and stability of the party is kept safe, especially as the governorship election draws nearer.

“All eyes are now on Agboola Ajayi. Since he joined this party, things have not been smooth in our Ondo State chapter. The party is really worried and plans are on to sanction him for the doctored delegates’ list “The other aspirants have called for his disqualification from the election. But the NWC is weighing its options.

They are looking for a way of pacifying these other aspirants. Some of them have stayed in the party from 2016 till date; Ajayi just joined us back not too long “The issue on ground is whether the deputy governor will not cause disaffection in the party and dampen the confidence the people of the state and members of the PDP have in the party.

It is settled that the deputy governor will be sanction but we have not decided whether it is disqualification or expulsion. “Again, the party is thinking about postponing the primary election.

This will afford the party time to do diligent work on the delegates list and settle the seemingly crisis that has emanated from the doctored list,” the source said.

