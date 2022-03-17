News

Ondo judge withdraws from murder, arson suit over bias allegation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Justice Adeyemi Fasanmi of an Ondo State High Court has withdrawn from a murder and arson case in Ode community, Akure North Local Government Area, over the allegations of being biased. Five suspects had been arraigned over the killing of some relatives of the Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Sunday Adewole Boboye. Justice Fasanmi had ruled and granted bail to the accused charged with offences bordering on conspiracy, malicious damage, arson and murder. Ajayi Samson, Kole Omojowo, Oluwole Karimu, Akinsulu Mayowa and Lucky William from Isinigbo community had earlier been granted bail by the magistrates’ court but the monarch kicked against it. Judge Fasanmi subsequently granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N5m among other conditions which must be per-fected and met within 10 days. However, the monarch, who was infuriated by the judgment, accused the judge of being biased and lenient with the accused. The monarch told the court he had petitioned the Chief Judge of the state, requesting the transfer of the case.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti 2022: Aspirant urges electorate to vote for personality, capacity, not political party

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Electorate in Ekiti State have been advised not to downplay personality and capacity in the process of electing new governor at the forthcoming governorship election in 2022. This is coming as the state begins preparation towards the new political dispensation. A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Demola Popoola, gave the advice yesterday […]
News Top Stories

Ortom: PDP ready to return to presidency in 2023

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has said that the triumphant outings of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in various elections across the country recently was a signpost that the party will return to power at the centre and win more states at the 2023 general elections.   Ortom spoke in Adikpo in Kwande Local […]
News Top Stories

CAN President joins members to protest Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev.(Dr) Supo Ayokunle yesterday joined other Christian faithful in prayers and protest in Kaduna.   The protest was tagged ‘White Sunday’ against the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Kaduna. In his address, the CAN President said lawlessness must not be allowed to prevail, stressing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica