Ondo judge withdraws from murder, arson suit over bias allegation

Justice Adeyemi Fasanmi of an Ondo State High Court has withdrawn from a murder and arson case in Ode community, Akure North Local Government Area, over the allegations of being biased. Five suspects had been arraigned over the killing of some relatives of the Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Sunday Adewole Boboye. Justice Fasanmi had ruled and granted bail to the accused charged with offences bordering on conspiracy, malicious damage, arson and murder. Ajayi Samson, Kole Omojowo, Oluwole Karimu, Akinsulu Mayowa and Lucky William from Isinigbo community had earlier been granted bail by the magistrates’ court but the monarch kicked against it. Judge Fasanmi subsequently granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N5m among other conditions which must be per-fected and met within 10 days. However, the monarch, who was infuriated by the judgment, accused the judge of being biased and lenient with the accused. The monarch told the court he had petitioned the Chief Judge of the state, requesting the transfer of the case.
Related Articles
Ekiti 2022: Aspirant urges electorate to vote for personality, capacity, not political party
Electorate in Ekiti State have been advised not to downplay personality and capacity in the process of electing new governor at the forthcoming governorship election in 2022. This is coming as the state begins preparation towards the new political dispensation. A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Demola Popoola, gave the advice yesterday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ortom: PDP ready to return to presidency in 2023
Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has said that the triumphant outings of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in various elections across the country recently was a signpost that the party will return to power at the centre and win more states at the 2023 general elections. Ortom spoke in Adikpo in Kwande Local […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CAN President joins members to protest Southern Kaduna killings
The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev.(Dr) Supo Ayokunle yesterday joined other Christian faithful in prayers and protest in Kaduna. The protest was tagged ‘White Sunday’ against the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Kaduna. In his address, the CAN President said lawlessness must not be allowed to prevail, stressing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)