Ondo judge withdraws from murder, arson suit over bias allegation

Justice Adeyemi Fasanmi of an Ondo State High Court has withdrawn from a murder and arson case in Ode community, Akure North Local Government Area, over the allegations of being biased. Five suspects had been arraigned over the killing of some relatives of the Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Sunday Adewole Boboye. Justice Fasanmi had ruled and granted bail to the accused charged with offences bordering on conspiracy, malicious damage, arson and murder. Ajayi Samson, Kole Omojowo, Oluwole Karimu, Akinsulu Mayowa and Lucky William from Isinigbo community had earlier been granted bail by the magistrates’ court but the monarch kicked against it. Judge Fasanmi subsequently granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N5m among other conditions which must be per-fected and met within 10 days. However, the monarch, who was infuriated by the judgment, accused the judge of being biased and lenient with the accused. The monarch told the court he had petitioned the Chief Judge of the state, requesting the transfer of the case.

