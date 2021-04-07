Metro & Crime

Ondo: Kidnappers collect N2m after killing Lagos-based pastor

Residents of Ifira-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State were thrown into mourning following the discovery of the body of a notable son of the community.

 

The deceased, Pastor Fredrick Ojo Aramuwa, was abducted and killed while on his way from Lagos to his hometown for the Easter celebration.

 

The 50-year-old Lagos-based pastor was abducted a few kilometres to Ifira on Ipele-Idoani Road.

 

Before the discovery of his body, he was suspected to have been kidnapped after contacts were made to Lagos where his departure was confirmed.

 

The community reported the development to the police at Isua-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North West and also raised a search party.

 

A source in the community said the abductors had agreed to collect N10 million at the initial stage of negotiations but reduced it to N2 million which was said to have been paid.

 

The source added that it was the officials of Amotekun Corps who discovered and evacuated the body to the mortuary at the Ipe-Akoko General Hospital.

 

The Asiwaju of Ifira Akoko, Chief Boboye Ojomo, described the incident as sorrowful and tragic “when one considered the personality of the late pastor in the town and the old age of the surviving parents”.

 

Ojomo appealed to government to intensify efforts to rehabilitate the deplorable Orita Ipele-Idoani-Ifira Road which had become a major point of incessant kidnappings and robberies in the area

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee- Leo Ikoro, said the police was informed that he was missing before his body was discovered.

