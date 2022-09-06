Ondo: Kidnappers demand N3-10m ransom from each burial guest

A ransom of N3-10 million has been demanded by kidnappers who abducted some funeral guests in Ondo State. In order to release each victim, the kidnappers reportedly demanded between N3 and N10 million.

The victims were returning from a burial ceremony in Ewatto, Edo State when they were waylaid at Ifon, Ondo State, a border town with Edo State over the weekend. Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Akure said the state government was not involved in the ransom negotiation. Olateju stated that payment of ransom empowered kidnappers to do more harm.

She said, “The victims went for a burial at Ewatto town. They were returning in a 32-seater Coastal bus hired from Rufus Guwa Polytechnic when they were attacked by suspected kidnappers. The kidnappers shot into the air and took 18 of the passengers.

“Those remaining called the Amotekun Corps who got to the scene within 15 minutes. Among those in the bush, seven were found and two others escaped “Amotekun is working with the police, the DSS and the Nigerian Army to secure release of the remaining nine victims. They are demanding ransom of between N3m and N10m.

“We commend the gallantry of Amotekun Corps in getting to the scene. Ondo State will not be a safe haven for criminals. “They find this spot convenient because it borders Edo State. They will strike and run back into Edo State.

