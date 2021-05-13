Ondo: Kidnappers of Deeper Life Pastor demand N30m ransom

Four days after a pastor of a Deeper Life Bible Church, Otamayomi Ogedengbe, was kidnapped in Ondo State, his abductors have finally established contact with his family.

With the pastor’s abductors demanding N30 million ransom from the family, the kidnappers were said to have told the family that the amount was not negotiable.

According to a family source, the kidnappers informed the family that Pastor Ogedengbe would only be released when the family meets their demand.

Pastor Ogedengbe, a native of Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped inside the church located along Irese Road in Akure South Local Government Area of the state on Monday night around 8:37pm.

With the details of the discussion of the kidnapper with the family still sketchy as at press time, the victim’s wife, Yinka Ogedengbe had cried out to security agencies to help rescue her husband unhurt as quickly as possible due to his state of health.

Narrating how the incident happened, the pastor’s wife said her husband was abducted at the tail end of the church service by the armed men who stormed the church.

