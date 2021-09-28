Metro & Crime

Ondo: Lady killed by suspected ritualists, corpse dumped on roadside

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The body of a young lady was on Tuesday found on the roadside in Oke-Ijebu area of Akure.

With the development causing tension in the area, the corpse of the lady, who was yet to be identified as at press time, was alleged to have been dumped in the area by unknown persons.

According to some of the residents of the area, the corpse was dumped in front of an auditorium in the area by those suspected to be ritualists.

With the body wrapped in white cloth, items such as cream, sponge, tablets, bra, and clothes packed inside a black polythene bag were placed beside the corpse.

Also a telephone number was found written on a small sheet of paper with the name ‘Joy’, placed inside the black bag beside the body.

According to a resident, who identified herself as ‘Tomisin’ a commercial motorcyclist, said the residents of the area woke up on Tuesday morning to find the corpse of the lady beside the road.

She said: “It was when we woke up in the morning (Tuesday) that we saw the corpse of the lady on the road.

“The way we saw the matter, it looked as if some people had used her for ritual purposes and when she died they dumped her corpse beside the road at midnight and fled. But the matter has been reported to the police.”

