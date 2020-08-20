Ondo LG election: Akeredolu declares Friday work-free day

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared Friday, August 21 as a work-free day for residents of the state.

Akeredolu gave the directive Thursday as part of measures for the electorate to have adequate time to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday, August 22.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Governor Akeredolu urged the electorate to freely exercise their voting rights just as he called on them to shun violence during the exercise.

The statement reads: “As we are all aware, the Local Government Election scheduled for Saturday August 22, 2020 is yet another opportunity for the citizens of Ondo State to avail themselves of the chance of democratic participation.

“This is particularly imperative in view of the importance of that tier of government as the closest to the grassroots. We cannot therefore, afford to take less advantage of this golden opportunity not only to deepen our democratic structures but to equally decide our leadership contents for optimum development drive.

“In this regard, Mr. Governor has directed that Froday, August 22, be declared a work-free for workers to enable them prepare adequately for the local government election.

“Governor Akeredolu, while urging all citizens of the state to take maximum advantage of the election to freely exercise their rights, enjoins all to shun violence before, during and after the exercise.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin has assured that the process will be smooth stating that all necessary materials for the election, both sensitive and nonsensitive, have been provided for by the Commission.

