Ondo LG poll: Police read riot act, deploy 5,000 officials

About 5, 000 police personnel would be deployed by the Ondo State Police Command to ensure security of lives and property during the local government election fixed for 22nd August, 2020. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Bolaji Salami disclosed this to journalists yesterday during a briefing on the security arrangement for the election on Saturday. While admonishing a handful of troublemakers to steer clear of the process, Salami warned against violence before, during and after the poll as he appealed to stakeholders participating in the election to abide by the rules of the game.

The Police Commissioner, who revealed that 10 police officers would monitor each of the polling unit during the polls maintained that other sister security agencies including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) would also join the police to provide effective security. Also, he assured residents that police officers from neighbouring states of Edo, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti would be on hand to join the over 5,000 officers to maintain law and order during the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

