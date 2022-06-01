Ondo: Losers, winners of APC, PDP primaries

BABATOPE OKEOWO examines the impact of the just-concluded primaries of the two major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – in Ondo State polity

The Ondo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), last week, conducted primary elections to select their candidates for the next general election that not only threw up winners and losers, but left some stranded, politically.

From the Central to the South and the North senatorial districts of the state, there were upsets, leaving those who were hitherto political juggernauts stranded, politically. There are also those who were written off politically but win the tickets of the their respective political parties.

Ondo Central

In this district, the major loser in the just concluded primaries is Chief Tayo Alasoadura. Other losers included Senator Ayo Akinyelure, Muyiwa Adu, Mayokun Lawson-Alade and Wunmi Olatunji Alasoadura, the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta was a senator between 2015 and 2019.

He lost his reelection bid to Dr. Patrick Ayo Akinyelure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but was later appointed as Minister of Niger Delta by President Muhammadu Buhari. Sequel to the directive of the President that any of his appointees interested in elective position should resign, Alasoadura resigned his appointment to seek for APC’s senatorial ticket.

Alasoadura had always won primary either through cronies or personally. For instance, he was the brain behind the electoral victory of Hon. Mayowa Alade-Lawson in the recently concluded bye-election for Akure North/South federal constituency. The underrated Alade-Lawson defeated bigwigs in the APC primary and won the election to replace late Adedayo Omolafe.

However, in the just concluded primary of the party, Alasoadura was defeated by Mr. Adeniyi Adegbonmire (SAN), who is a green horn in the politics of the state. Having lost his seat at the Federal Executive Council, the defeat in the senatorial primary leaves the former minister stranded, politically.

In the PDP was Senator Ayo Akinyelure, who lost the party’s ticket to return to the National Assembly for a third term. In the 2019 election, the senator defeated former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and Alasoadura to win the election. Akinyelure lost to Bashorun Ife Adedipe (SAN).

He scored 58 votes to lose to Adedipe who scored 85 votes. Displeased with the loss, he retrieved a vehicle he gave to one of his canvassers. He also blamed Mimiko for the loss. Speaking through his media adviser, Mr. Charles Akinwon, the senator said Mr. Wole Akindiose, his canvasser in Ondo East Local Government came to request for a vehicle with the promise to deliver the votes of delegates from his local government area to him. His words:

“The vehicle was given to him from the poll of Senator Akinyelure. We fulfilled our promise but he did not fulfill his own. He even voted against us. He collected money for delegates which he never delivered to them. “He got money for hotel bills in order to camp the delegates and spent the money.

If you are going to give your vote to our opponent, why did you come to collect money and a car from us? He is now going around, saying he got paid for the job he did in 2019, that is funny. We did not collect that of Chief Adegoke and others.” Akinyelure also blamed former Governor Mimiko for his loss. He added that he is not supposed not to have lost given his performance in the Senate.

His words: “The election was transparent but I know that with what I have done for Ondo Central Senatorial District, I did not expect to be paid this way. But I have destiny that nobody can stop.”

Another loser is Muyiwa Adu. He was PDP’s candidate in the last bye-election held in Akure North/South federal constituency. He lost to Lawson-Alade. It was expected that the leadership of the party would concede the ticket to him to compensate for the loss of February’s election. However, he lost the party’s ticket to Hon. Kemisola Adesanya, leaving him stranded politically.

Adu scored 19 votes, while Adesanya emerged the winner of the primary election held in Akure, the state capital with 38 votes. Mayokun Lawson-Alade, popularly known as LAFF defeated known names in the politics of Akure North/South federal constituency to clinch the APC ticket in the bye-election held in February. He defeated Prince Ademola Adegoroye, a sitting lawmaker, Hon Sunday Olajide and Wunmi Olatunji.

The belief was that he would repeat the same magic that made him triumphant in the last byeelection. However, he lost the primary to the governor’s anointed candidate, Prince Abiodun Adesida. The lawmaker has less than one and half year to enjoy the electoral victory after which he would return home.

The winners in both the APC and PDP in the just concluded primaries include Mimiko, whose anointed emerged in some of the constituencies in the state. Also, Bashorun Ife Adedipe, Adeniyi Adegbomire, Kemi Adesanya and Abiola Makinde won as candidates in Ondo Central senatorial district.

Ondo North

In Ondo North, the APC presently has seven out of the eight state Assembly seats, the senatorial seat and the three House of Representatives seats of the district. This made contest for the party’s ticket in the zone to be competitive as aspirants believe that victory in a primary election is almost as good as winning the main election.

Some of those who lost the chance of representing the zone in the next dispensation are Senator Robert Ajayi Borrofice, Gbenga Otolorin Elegbeleye, Alex Ajipe, Rasheed Elegbeleye, Adejoro Adeogun and Gbenga Omole. Since his foray into the politics of the state in 2007, Boroffice, the Asiwaju of Akoko comprising of four local governments has remained in the Senate.

Presently, he is the longest serving senator from the zone and has matched the record of Senator Gbenga Ogunniya, who spent 12 years in the Senate in Ondo Central Senatorial District. However, with the heat on him not to seek re-election, he decided to obtain the APC presidential nomination form. Among the 23 APC presidential aspirants, Boroffice’s name has not resonated, making pundits to suggest that he obtained the form as a tool of negotiation.

Since he will not return to the Red Chamber and has no chance of clinching the party’s presidential ticket, the former Director General of National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) is stranded, politically.

For Elegbeleye, the minority leader in the state House of Assembly, he lost his bid to return to his main challenger, Mr. Akintola Olarenwaju. Elegbeleye polled 18 votes, while Olanrewaju garnered 22 votes at the primary election held in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area.

However, Tomide Akinribido, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Assembly won his return ticket for Ondo West Constituency 1. Akinribido polled 12 votes to defeat his main rival, Taye Olagundoye, who had seven votes. Omole, the boisterous spokesman of the state Assembly, also lost his bid to return to the House for a second term. Representing Akoko South West constituency 1 on the platform of APC, he was massively voted against by delegates during the primary held in the constituency.

The lawmaker who was earlier endorsed by his party and stakeholders in the constituency came third in the election. He was defeated by Emmanuel Gbogi, who had 19 votes, while David Ajobiewe polled 12 votes. Omole who is the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Youths and Sports in the Assembly had six votes. Chief Ategbole was the candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general election but lost to Adejoro Adeogun of APC.

He moved back to APC and was made Special Adviser to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Regional Integration and Diaspora Affairs. He resigned to contest for Akoko Southeast/Southwest House of Representatives ticket on the platform of APC but lost the ticket to Adegboya Adefarati, son of former governor of the state, late Chief Adebayo Adefarati. The winners in the senatorial district include Jide Ipinsagba, who was declared the senatorial candidate of APC; Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, elected unopposed; Adefarati and Governor Akeredolu whose anointed won in the district.

Ondo South

This senatorial district is the stronghold of the opposition PDP. The party controls Senate and House of Representatives seats meant for the zone.

The zone parades bigwigs of PDP, who later defected to the ruling APC. Despite the defection of the bigwigs, the PDP won elections in the district in both the 2015 and 2019 elections. Among the losers in the primaries is Senator Nicholas Tofowomo. He was adjudged a performing senator having brought development to the zone through life changing projects

. He also helped members of his party to secure employments and contracts.

However, he lost a return ticket to the Senate to the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Chief Agboola Ajayi. He lost with four votes during the primary that was held in Okitipupa. Another loser is Iroju Ogundeji. The former deputy speaker of the State House of Assembly lost the opportunity to represent Ondo North in the Senate.

The lawmaker, who stood behind Ajayi during his impeachment saga, defected from APC to PDP and his seat was declared vacant by the leadership of the Assembly. Having lost the seat and opportunity to represent the district in the Senate, Ogundeji is stranded politically.

Other losers in the district are Favour Tomomowo, the only female in the House of Assembly, who lost a return ticket to represent her constituency in the House of Assembly; Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, who was harassed out of the Senate contest; Dr. Eddy Olafeso, whose candidates lost in the election and Hon. Abayomi Sheba, who lost the PDP’s ticket to return to House of Representatives.

The winners in the district include Chief Agboola Ajayi, who won the PDP ticket; Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, who won that of the APC; Ikengboju Gboluga and Kolade Akinjo, who won House of Representative tickets for Ilaje/Eseodo and Irele/Okitipupa federal constituencies, respectively. The deputy governor of the state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, also won because the candidates of the governor won the party’s tickets.

