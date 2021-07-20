Metro & Crime

Ondo: Man arraigned for defrauding job seekers of N1.7m

A 55-year-old man, Abayomi Ishola, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N1.7 million. About 20 people were said to have fallen prey to the suspected fraudster who claimed to specialise in helping people secure employment.

 

Ishola was arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.

 

According to the charge sheet, his victims were Olorunshola Ifedolapo, Afolabi Sunday, Ibitoye Femi, Ogunleye, Cletus Abimbola, Fagbemi Busayo and 14 others.

 

The charge sheet reads in part: “That you, Abayomi Ishola, and four others still at large between the months of May and December 2020 about 10am at Ehin Apata Street in Akure Magisterial District conspired to commit felony to wit obtaining money under false pretences. “That you, Abayomi Ishola, on the same date, time and place fraudulently obtained the sum of N1.789 million.”

 

During the sitting, the accused pleaded guilty to the two-count charge levelled against him. Based on his plea, the police prosecutor, Taiwo Oniyere, said the police were ready to prosecute the case.

 

However, the defence counsel, O. I. Taiwo, who expressed surprise that his client pleaded guilty, urged the court to temper justice with mercy, submitting that the defendant was confused with the terminology of the court, being his first time.

 

The magistrate, A. B. U Abu, said since the defendant had pleaded guilty, the court had no other option than to proceed to summary trial. He said the penalty for count one offence was three years’ imprisonment, while count two was seven years.

 

However, the magistrate, who considered the plea of the defence counsel, stood down his ruling on the matter.

