Ondo MAN hails Akeredolu investor -friendly initiatives

Ma n u f a c t u r e r s Association of Nigeria (MAN) have lauded Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s efforts at creating an investor- friendly and economically viable environment aimed at attracting and encouraging businesses in the state. Branch Chairman of MAN in the states of Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo, Mr. Lanre Popoola stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, during a visit by a delegation of the association to Akeredolu in his office in Akure, the state capital. According to the Popoola, Akeredolu has demonstrated the zeal to partner with private investors as part of moves to improve the economy of the state.

While commending the economic initiative of the governor, Popoola solicited for greater collaboration between the state government and MAN towards attracting reputable industries to tap into the natural resources of the state for overall economic benefits. Responding, Akeredolu expressed his readiness to partner with MAN, stressing that the relationship would help his administration’s vision in industrialising the state. Akeredolu noted that with the latest global challenges, there was need for serious collaboration between government and experts in solving basic economic challenges with the available natural resources in the state.

 

