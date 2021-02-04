Ondo: Man rapes, plucks victim’s eyes

An angry mob yesterday beat a suspected rapist to coma in Akure, Ondo State, after he allegedly raped and plucked the eyes of his victim. The suspect, whose identity was not known at press time, was still in coma.

A witness said the suspect committed the crime at Oluwatuyi area of Akure. One of the residents of the area said it was the arrival of policemen which prevented the suspected rapist from being lynched. He added that the suspect, said to be from Benue State, could not say his name or where he resides in the state. Meanwhile, both the victim and the suspected rapist were taken to the Police Clinic in Akure. They were said to be unconscious. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the victim’s family was yet to be seen.

