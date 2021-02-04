Metro & Crime

Ondo: Man rapes, plucks victim’s eyes

Posted on

An angry mob yesterday beat a suspected rapist to coma in Akure, Ondo State, after he allegedly raped and plucked the eyes of his victim. The suspect, whose identity was not known at press time, was still in coma.

A witness said the suspect committed the crime at Oluwatuyi area of Akure. One of the residents of the area said it was the arrival of policemen which prevented the suspected rapist from being lynched. He added that the suspect, said to be from Benue State, could not say his name or where he resides in the state. Meanwhile, both the victim and the suspected rapist were taken to the Police Clinic in Akure. They were said to be unconscious. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the victim’s family was yet to be seen.

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

Lagos shuts down illegal COVID-19 lab in Banana Island

Posted on

    The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Saturday said it had shut down the operations of a private laboratory in Banana Island carrying out COVID-19 tests without the required government approval. Banana Island is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the state. The ministry said the lab, Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Accident killed 16 travellers on Abuja-Kaduna highway, not gunmen – Police

Posted on

  The Police Command in Kaduna State has debunked the story making the rounds that gunmen killed 16 travellers on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday. Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, in a statement said that the incident that happened on Tuesday, December 8, was a lone accident on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway involving a commercial bus […]
Metro & Crime

40-year-old man defiles girl, 11, inserts object into her private part

Posted on

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 40-year-old man, Kinsley Ama Orji in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl in the area, Chioma (Surname withheld). Orji was said to have defiled the victim at the weekend when he called her to sell moi moi to […]

