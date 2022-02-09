Ondo medical doctors on strike in protest over incessant attacks by patients

Worried by incessant attacks on its members, resident doctors of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo State Wednesday began two-day warning strike in protest of attack on one of them.

A medical doctor was allegedly beaten up by the son of a patient while on duty at the Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital in Akure on Tuesday for delaying in attending to his mother.

The doctors, who staged a peaceful protest in Akure, the state capital, described the attack on their colleague as barbaric, calling for security beef up at the hospital complex to prevent a recurrence.

Armed with different placards with different inscriptions such as “We are physically and mentally exhausted, don’t add insult to injury,” “UNIMEDTH doctors now working in fear of attack,” “We are severely overworked. Stop attacking us,” the doctors said they would no longer condone attacks on their members.

One of the doctors, Ibidapo Bolayemi explained the hospital was understaffed, calling for engagement of more medical personnel by the state government.

She disclosed that over 100 doctors have left the hospital saying: “It is rather pathetic what happened to one of us yesterday, an injury to one is an injury to all. Yesterday was the turn of a doctor, tomorrow whose turn will it be? It is high time the government and the hospital management did something better.”

Another doctor, who did not want his name in print noted that the protest would last two days, adding that: “We are expressing our displeasure at the physical assault of one of our members by a patient’s relative. It is quite unfortunate that this is where we are now, the state of the institution is not what it used to be. We are short staffed, we are not going to add any form of assault to the problems we are facing now.

“We are calling on government to employ more doctors to reduce the workloads, that is the genesis of these problems.”

He, however, called for prosecution of the patient’s son who assaulted the doctor to serve as a deterrent to others.

In his reaction, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Oluwole Ige said: “The problem of understaffing is not peculiar to Ondo State and is not just among the doctor cadre alone. It is almost approaching a pandemic magnitude in Nigeria. We are slightly more affected because we had a peculiar challenge that is being addressed.”

