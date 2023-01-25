Metro & Crime

Ondo: Mob kill deranged man, as neighbour stones peacemaker to death

A peacemaker, Bamiduro Adewole, has been stoned to death by his neighbour identified as Funmilayo Asojo while separating fight in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State even as a mob killed a mentally ill man who was destroying Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in different parts of Ondo State.

While Asojo was remanded in a custodial centre on the order of a Magistrates’ Court in Akure for allegedly killing Adewole with a stone, the mentally deranged man was allegedly killed by mob in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area for breaking into Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in an old generation bank. Adewole, it was gathered, was killed while settling a rift between the defendant and a man who owed him (Asojo) N700 on December 28, 2022, at Ute town, in the Owo Local Government Area of the state. The 59-year-old, who was a security guard in a public primary school, was allegedly hit with a stone in the head by the defen-dant. He was later rushed to a hospital where he died two days after.

The defendant was arraigned on one count of murder. The offence, according to the prosecution, contravenes sections 319 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37 Vol. II Laws of Ondo State, 2006. The police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen, asked the court to remand the defendant in the Olokuta Custodial Centre pending the outcome of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions. The magistrate, R.O. Yakubu, in his ruling ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till March 19, 2023, for mention. Meanwhile, pandemonium broke out in the late hours of yesterday as a mentally deranged man was killed for destroying all the Automated Teller Machines, ATMs in an old generational bank. It was learnt that the lifeless body of the mentally ill man was lying on the floor as blood was gushing out of his head. The scenario caused panic in the area as residents had gathered around the lifeless body of the mentally ill at the time of filing this report.

 

