Ondo: Mob lynches suspected ‘Yahoo boy’ who crushed 4 persons to death, injured others

A suspected internet fraudster, commonly called ‘Yahoo Boy’, was yester- day lynched by a mob following the killing of four people and injury to others in a fatal auto crash that occurred at Ijoka Area of Akure, the Ondo State, though the police said, only two persons were killed in the crash.

An eyewitness said the ‘Yahoo Boy’ identified as Tope Olorunfemi was driving a Toyota car along the road and suddenly skidded off his lane to crush the victims who were on commercial motorcycles also known as okada and tricycles. An okada rider who gave his name as Tunji narrated that the driver had rammed into a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger at the Ijo Mimo bus stop, but refused to stop, and in a bid to escape, he crushed three others on motorcycles and a tricycle.

Tunji said, “On his way to the Sunday Bus stop, the driver, who did not sustain any injury, was trying to escape from the scene before he was caught by some youths, most of whom were okada riders, who descended on him.”

The witness said it was the sympathisers who rushed to the scene to rescue the driver and found some fetish items inside the vehicle, raising suspicion that the driver was a ‘Yahoo Boy’. The sympathisers who were angered by what they saw in the car, descended on the driver and beat him to a point of unconsciousness.

The mob later stoned the driver of the vehicle to death. Another source said the vehicle of the suspected ‘Yahoo boy’ was set ablaze by the mob. Shortly after, men of the state police command arrived the scene and restored calm. Some of the injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, while the lifeless body of the driver was left on the ground as of press time.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident, however, stated that only two people died in the accident.

The PPRO said there was no confirmation if Olorunfemi was a fraudster or not, but that there was an accident that led to the death of a motorcyclist. Odunlami-Omisanya in a statement said, “No one can confirm if the young man in question is an internet fraudster, there was an accident that led to the death of a motorcyclist, rather than people around to help, some resolved to jungle justice by killing the young man Olorunfemi Tope, age 35, who drove the vehicle and set the car ablaze, but for the quick intervention of the police, his parents too would have been killed. “In all, two people were confirmed dead while six others involved and injured in the accident are currently in the hospital.”

