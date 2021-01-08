Metro & Crime

Ondo monarch sends SOS to IG over land tussle

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A traditional ruler in Ondo State, Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Adewale Boboye, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, over killings in his domain. This followed the violence which rocked Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State over land tussle.

In his petition, Boboye alleged that some individuals within the community masterminded the killing of three people in his palace and supervised the burning and destruction of his palace on December 10, 2020.

Residents of the two neighbouring communities had in December last year taken arms against one another over the alleged move by the traditional ruler of Ode to claim parts of land belonging to Isinigbo. The petition written and signed by the monarch’s solicitor, Abiodun Amole of Messrs Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) & CO., accused 17 people of being behind the destruction and killing of the three people in Ajagun-Ode’s Palace.

The petition named those killed in the midnight invasion as a younger brother of the monarch, Adebayo Boboye, the traditional ruler’s driver, Sunday Moses Owoeye, and Sola Osokute. The petition reads in part: “On 3rd December, 2020 some individuals burnt our client’s palace and cars to ashes and furthermore carted away valuables such as Plasma television sets, a power generating set and deep freezers in the process. “They in fact attempted to murder our client who was only lucky to escape assassination having missed death by whiskers.”

Our Reporters

