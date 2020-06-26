Ondo monarchs endorse Akeredolu’s re-election bid

Ahead of 10th October, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, the state’s Traditional Council of Obas yesterday endorsed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for another term in office. Chairman of the Council, Olugbo of Ugbo, Obateru Fredrick Akinrutan, disclosed this during a meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital by the firstclass obas in the state. According to Oba Obateru, who stated that the meeting was held to discuss the forthcoming election, said the endorsement came willingly due to Akeredolu’s dedication and hardwork in the three and a-half years of his stewardship in the state, prompting the Obas to award him letters of commendation countless of times. He said: “All the Obas in the 18 local government areas in Ondo State have agreed to support Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his second term in office. “He has done a lot in Akure. Anywhere I go, I tell them Akeredolu has done great things in the state such as the reconstruction of hospital, construction of roads. I have long time prayed for him, and I will continue.” Obateru was echoed by three ‘Grade A’ kings, who were permanent members of the Ondo State Council of Obas, said there was no heating up the polity when the incumbent governor was performing creditably well.
