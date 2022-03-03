News

Ondo monarchs endorse lawmaker for second term

Traditional rulers in Akoko North East and North-West Local Government Areas in Ondo State, have suspended rotation of the House of Representatives seat between the two councils. The monarchs at a meeting at Ikare-Akoko yesterday said the decision to suspend the rotation was because of the need to re-elect Bunmi Tunji-Ojo. In a communiqué read by the Olukare of Ikare- Akoko, Oba Akadiri Momoh, on behalf of 28 traditional rulers from the two councils, the royal fathers said they would prevail on other aspirants to allow the lawmaker to go for another term.

 

