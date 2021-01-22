Ondo monarchs, lawmakers back Akeredolu’s quit notice to herdsmen

Farmers, drivers, forest guards protest against herders

Traditional rulers in Ondo State yesterday threw their weight behind Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s directive that unregistered herders should vacate forest reserves across the state within seven days. Also, members of the state House of Assembly described the ultimatum by the governor as good intention meant to secure the lives and property of the people.

This was as farmers, drivers and forest guards took to the streets of Akure yesterday to protest against the incessant abductions and killings of their members by suspected herders. According to the monarchs, the move by the governor, which they described as timely, will curb the upsurge in criminal activities in the state and as well help to identify criminals. Briefing journalists in Akure shortly after an emergency meeting, the monarchs called on President Muhammudu Buhari to demonstrate to the world that he was the father of all irrespective of ethnic affiliations.

Following incessant cases of kidnapping and banditry as well as other criminal activities which were mostly traced to herders in the state forest reserves, Akeredolu had on Monday, during a meeting with the leadership of Fulani herders, ordered unregistered members of the cattle rearers to vacate the forests within seven days.

The Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, also appealed to Buhari to caution his aides on the need to always exercise restraints on issues bordering on the prevailing insecurity in the country. Frowning at what they described as deliberate attempts by some people to twist the governor‘s clear directive as regards the ultimatum, the monarchs said Fulani, like any other ethnic groups, were free to live and conduct their legitimate businesses anywhere in the country, including Ondo State.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Olugbenga Omole, the state lawmakers lamented that residents of the state had gone through a lot of trauma in the hands of criminals. The statement reads in part: “The mindless killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the gruesome murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adewusi, the recent killing of the Deputy Registrar of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) among others are still very fresh in our memory.” Commending Akeredolu for hicourage in issuing the vacation order, the lawmakers condemned the statement credited to the presidential spokesperson, Shehu Garba, who criticised the stance of the governor.

Pledging their support for the quit notice given by the governor, they urged registered herders to go about their legitimate duties without fear. Meanwhile, farmers, drivers as well as forest guards took to the streets of Akure, the state capital to against the incessant abduction and killings of their members by suspected herders. Also, during their protest, the farmers said if the current state of insecurity was not urgently checked, it might lead to famine in the state, while the drivers emphasised that commercial drivers were no longer safe when driving through the state. The state Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Jacob Adejo, said his members needed protection as herders attacked them with impunity as well as kidnapped them while going about their legitimate business

Like this: Like Loading...